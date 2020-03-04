Google to cancel I/O over virus concerns, Honeywell makes wild quantum forecast

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Google on Tuesday said it's cancelling I/O, the search giant's annual developer conference and Google's biggest event of the year. The company said it was calling off the gathering due to concerns over Coronavirus, which has caused worldwide disruption. Facebook is also backing out of South by Southwest because of coronavirus concerns, a move that comes shortly after Twitter announced it won't be attending the massive tech event, as well. The news also hits as Twitter is now encouraging its employees to work from home to avoid spreading the virus. Amazon now lets Prime customers in a handful of markets Order stuff at midnight and have the packages arrive at their doorsteps overnight. The new feature is part of Amazon's announcement Tuesday, that has it sped up its same day deliveries in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas. Company said Tuesday it built many warehouses around those four cities to power this new same day service. Which will allow shoppers to pick specific windows for deliveries through out the day. And finally Honeywell, which once sold massive mainframes but withdrew from the business decades ago, said Tuesday it expects to improve the performance of is quantum computers by effect of 10 every year for each of the next five years. Meaning they'd be 100 times faster in 2025. That would blow past IBM, which has a more modest goal of doubling its performance annually. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

