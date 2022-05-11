Google Teases New Pixel Tablet

Speaker 1: So I want to give you a sneak peek at something we're working on for 2023. Now, normally we wouldn't announce a new product a year before it's ready, but there's so much amazing energy around tablets in the developer community that we wanted to bring you all into the loop. So here's a first ever look at our new pixel tablet. [00:00:30] It's a next generation Android tablet powered by Google tensor designed to be a perfect companion for your pixel phone, the tablet bridges your on the go life with your at home life, working seamlessly with all of your pixel devices to provide the most helpful experience possible. We're designing it to be the most helpful tablet in the world, and we're aiming to make it available next year, dear. [00:01:00] So to quickly recap pixel six, a and pixel.

