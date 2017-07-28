Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item trips

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item tripsThe biggest stories in tech include the planned merge of Google's Play Music with YouTube Red, Apple's discontinuation of the iPod Nano and Shuffle and Uber's new $15 fee that will be assessed if a driver needs to make a return trip for a lost item.
Transcript
This is CNET and here is the story that matter right now. Google's Play Music and YouTube Red programs will soon merge to create a single service. In its current form Google's Music offering isn't completely intuitive and the company hopes that consolidation of services will help customer understanding. Music streaming will join YouTube Red which lets customers view videos without ad interruptions. Apple will no longer make the iPod Nano and Shuffle, according to MacRumors. The product listings for both items were recently removed from Apples online store, and is being years since either have received any kind of update. This just about does it for the legacy iPod brand, a classic as tradeoff in 2014. And finally, Uber will now charge customers $15 is a driver needs to make an extra trip to return an item to a rider. The new rule will go into effect in August in the US. Uber says each [UNKNOWN] does that 11 lost items returns a year. [MUSIC] You can stay updated with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple, or Google Play Store.