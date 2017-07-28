Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item trips"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Google Play Music to merge with YouTube Red, Uber to charge for return item trips

The biggest stories in tech include the planned merge of Google's Play Music with YouTube Red, Apple's discontinuation of the iPod Nano and Shuffle and Uber's new $15 fee that will be assessed if a driver needs to make a return trip for a lost item.
1:06 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here is the story that matter right now. Google's Play Music and YouTube Red programs will soon merge to create a single service. In its current form Google's Music offering isn't completely intuitive and the company hopes that consolidation of services will help customer understanding. Music streaming will join YouTube Red which lets customers view videos without ad interruptions. Apple will no longer make the iPod Nano and Shuffle, according to MacRumors. The product listings for both items were recently removed from Apples online store, and is being years since either have received any kind of update. This just about does it for the legacy iPod brand, a classic as tradeoff in 2014. And finally, Uber will now charge customers $15 is a driver needs to make an extra trip to return an item to a rider. The new rule will go into effect in August in the US. Uber says each [UNKNOWN] does that 11 lost items returns a year. [MUSIC] You can stay updated with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple, or Google Play Store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Jeff Bezos is the richest person on Earth... for now
Jeff Bezos is the richest person on Earth... for now
1:12 July 27, 2017
Amazon stock increases finally put Bezos in the top spot, breaking Bill Gates' four-year-plus streak.
Play video
Video: Ransomware is so big, hackers are staffing help desks
Ransomware is so big, hackers are staffing help desks
1:26 July 27, 2017
Malware is being run like a professional business, with customer service staff to help victims make ransom payments.
Play video
Video: Google drops Instant Search, Waze heads to Android Auto
Google drops Instant Search, Waze heads to Android Auto
0:59 July 27, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include Google dropping Instant Search results, a Cochlear implant that works with iOS and Waze heading...
Play video
Video: Apple's developing its own OLEDs for future iPhones
Apple's developing its own OLEDs for future iPhones
4:48 July 26, 2017
Adobe's Flash is dead. Just as Steve Jobs said seven years ago. The Apple Watch 3 could come by September, and new iPhone 8 renders...
Play video
Video: USB feels the need for double speed
USB feels the need for double speed
1:25 July 26, 2017
The new USB 3.2 standard will potentially double data transfer speeds to 20 gigabits per second. So when will we get to see it?
Play video
Video: Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TV
Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TV
1:13 July 26, 2017
The major tech headlines of the day include Adobe ending Flash support in 2020, Facebook offering 4K livestreaming and Nielsen's announcement...
Play video
Video: Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants
1:33 July 25, 2017
Three Square Market hopes to have its entire workforce outfitted with implanted RFID chips in the near future as a way of providing...
Play video
Video: Alphabet's still raking in the cash, despite EU's fine
Alphabet's still raking in the cash, despite EU's fine
1:13 July 25, 2017
Google's parent company reports a healthy $26 billion in revenue, never mind that monumental $2.74 billion bill from European regulators.
Play video