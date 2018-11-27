Google Pixel Slate: Unboxing the tablet and its accessories
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO]
The holidays are here but the product season is continuing.
In fact we've got one of Google's biggest products right here, ready to unbox, the Google Pixel Slate.
This was unveiled at Google's Pixel 3 event.
And it is a laptop/tablet.
You need to go against the iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface and it's kind of a revision to the pixel book last year.
So, this the Google Pixel Slate, I also have some accessories, the Google Pixelbook Pen, which you'll probably want.
Also, the Pixel Slate Keyboard, also does not come included and you'd want that.
And, an alternate to the keyboard one by bridge.
They make a lot of great iPad keyboards and other accessories.
They have a g type Google Pixel slate accessory as well.
So let's start with the Pixel Slate.
This thing goes from price from 599 all the way 1,599, so it can get really expensive.
This particular version I have Has a Core i5 processor, 8 gigs of ram, 128 gig solid state drive for $1,000.
Let's open this up and pretty clean Google product packaging.
If you have Pixel or something like that.
Let's try to take this out without, how do you remove that?
There you go.
That's the Slate.
[MUSIC]
Right there, very clean, dense.
Kinda like a iPad Pro territory connector right there.
Feels heavier than you'd expect.
Here is a USB-C cable that is included.
Here is a pretty large charge brick adapter.
Let's open that up.
[MUSIC]
That is a [UNKNOWN] right there, that's gonna sit right in, at least not take up other outlets.
Like the iPad pro one, which is wider.
Put that there.
Also included, thankfully, a USBC headphone adaptor, which is not included with the iPad Pro.
And that is it, unless you wanna get to know your Pixel Slate.
The OS in here is kind of similar to Google.
It's Google Chrome, so it's a Google Chrome environment, but it's aiming to be a little more tablety, a little more keyboard friendly while being a tablet.
So a cleaner look to it.
We'll do a full review of that soon.
Let's put that aside.
And let's turn this on.
Let's move that over there.
This is one USB-C port,
[BLANK_AUDIO]
And there is another USB-C port.
And that's it.
Also keep keep in mind that that power button doubles as a fingerprint Sensor.
[MUSIC]
Turn that on.
[MUSIC]
Here we go, and you can go to your basic Google setup from there.
More to come with this, but let's take a look at some of the accessories.
Let's package this up here Put those backs on.
And let's start with the pen.
But if you had a pixel book pen from last year, well then you're in luck.
If not, you will have to buy one of these if you want to use the tablet stylus functions.
It is $100 so not cheap, but falls in line with what Microsoft and Apple are charging.
Inside here is the Stylus.
Pretty Pretty clear cut, a little button there on the side as well and if you want to keep it charged, triple A battery.
So it doesn't charge through the side or it doesn't have any rechargeability.
Whether you lie this or not it's up to you.
But you put that inside the pixel book, and over to the stylus and you'll be good to go.
So let's take that out here, put it over to the side, let's check out the keyboard.
Now the Goole Pixel slight keyboard feels like an accessory that should've come in the box, much like the iPad Pro, you're probably gonna wanna use it to do a lot of The things.
And the nice thing about the Pixel Slate keyboard is that it has a track pad.
It also is powered from the side connector, so you can use it easily, fold it up kind of like origami, and have it protect your Pixel Book.
Pixel Slate.
$200 though is pricey.
So, let's open it up.
It tells you about your different modes, your folding, your connecting, your sliding it to different angles.
If you have a Microsoft Surface Pro keyboard Kind of a similar proposition to the way this feels.
Let me take this out without damaging that.
That slides right off it.
And inside here is [SOUND]
is there anything?
Just a little Just a little instructional booklet.
Okay, and that's just packaging.
So here we go.
Pretty clean cut folio there.
Nice track pad.
When you connect it here, it snaps right on.
works just like that.
Pretty cool, and I mean I use this at the event.
So I typed on it not yet, since I've had it but the keys feel really nice, the track pad feels really nice.
You have to have a lot of table space.
You can also adjust the angle on this.
To any variety of angles, which is a nice touch, and it's pretty sturdy.
Maybe you don't wanna do that too many times.
So that's the keyboard that Google makes, but there is another option.
There may be other options beyond that.
Bridge has its own.
So let's put this aside.
Let's put this together here, kinda minimize that.
And look at the G-Type.
Now the other one was a table-type tablet experience.
G-Type by Bridge is meant to go in your lap, so it's really a A laptop type should have much better lap support.
It doesn't look like it connects via the side connector on the Pixel Slate, which is kind of funny.
This is battery powered, so let's see if I can get this out of here.
There we go.
It comes with a Comes with a cleaning cloth.
Comes with two cleaning cloths.
There you go, all the cleaning cloths you need for the year.
Instructions on inserting and removing., powering, this has backlighting as well as the track pad.
And does it come with a charge cable?
Is the recharge cable.
USBC, so you just use the one that came with the pixel slate, there you go.
Pretty straightforward.
And this has little attaching brackets, I don't wanna,
[MUSIC]
I don't wanna damage it.
Okay, put it in right side up and just kind of slide it into the rubber feet there and you have your little pixel slate laptop, so looks like
[MUSIC]
It's a good, whole standing position and it should bend, no, maybe not, maybe you don't bend it all the way back around, I think you have to then remove it and flip it to the other side and then you can use it in that mode.
[MUSIC]
But it's meant to be sturdy enough that you can use it in your lap, I don't know how it is as far as being top heavy.
Versus bottom heavy, but more to come on that.
It looks like it's holding its own.
But again, $160 for that.
So you're dealing with $200 accessory, of a $160 accessory, a $1000 tablet, a $99 stylus.
This is a lot of money to spend in the Google product universe.
More to common we do a full review of this.
But that's the Google Pixel Slate and its accessories I'm Scott Stein.
Talk to you soon.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
TabletsChromeChrome OSGoogle
Up Next
Unboxing the PlayStation Classic
3:17
Unboxing the Dyson Airwrap hair styler
3:09
Unboxing the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition...