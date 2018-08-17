Google One launches, Amazon may get into theaters

Tech Today
Google One launches, Amazon may get into theatersIn today's most important stories, Google's storage plans get a name change along with some new features. Also, a report says Amazon could be picking up Landmark Theatres.
Transcript
This is CNet, and hear the stories that matter right now. Google has changed the name of it's online storage plans to Google One. There are six plans in total, ranging from $2 per month for 100 gigabytes, all the way up to $300 per month for 30 terabytes. In addition, $10 per month gets you, two terabytes instead of one under an older pricing structure. Google One also gives users access to experts for help with other benefits. Up to five additional people can share Google One storage plans, as well. Amazon might get into the movie theater business. According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon is one of a number of bidders for the Landmark Theater Chain. Landmark has over 50 theatres in 27 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Denver. At this point, a deal is merely in a discussion phase. Earlier this year, reports swirled that Netflix was interested in buying Landmark. The Boring Company outlined plans to build a new tunnel called Dugout Loop That would connect Dodger Stadium to an area west of that location. In a blog post, the company said the western terminus would be located near public transportation. The eastern terminus would be near the parking lot of Dodger Stadium. The 3.6 mile tunnel would take four minutes to traverse and fares would cost around $1. The city of Los Angeles has not yet approved the plan, but its mayor tweeted that it's always exciting to see innovative ideas like the proposed loop.