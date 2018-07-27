Google Maps tips for summer travel

Tech Minute
Google Maps tips for summer travelSummer travel and road trips go hand in hand. Here's how to use Google Maps to your advantage.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Summer travel means road trips and for that, you'll need a map. Here's how to use Google Maps to your advantage. Road trips often mean you're driving through areas with low or no cell connectivity. So download maps to view offline. Search for a place then expand the menu from the bottom of the screen, tap Download and expand or reduce the area to save. Once the map is downloaded, you'll still get turn by turn navigation and directions even without a connection. Always forgetting where you parked? Save your parking location by tapping the blue dot on the map, then select set as parking location. Now you can navigate back to the car with walking directions, or driving directions if you get really lost. Pull up the explore tab from the bottom of the screen to find restaurants, bars and attractions in the area. Scroll a little further down and you'll also find current events and activities. And while it's not ready just yet, Maps will be getting cool augmented reality feature that overlays turn by turn walking instructions over the image from your phone's camera. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]