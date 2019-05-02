Tech Today

Google introduces autodelete privacy feature, a Huawei 5G 8K TV?

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. In an effort to let users take back a bit more of their privacy, Google is introducing a new auto delete feature for it's location, app, and web history. Users can now pick a length of time, either three months or or 18 months, and Google will save the data. After which, it will get deleted. The option to leave it untouched still remains. Which forces users to pause or manually delete location data themselves. Updates to most of Facebook products are coming, the company has announced at its annual FA conference happening this week. One of the more notable details so far has been regarding the company's multi-platform messaging ambitions. According to a product head, users will soon be able to message friends over Facebook, Instagram or WhatApp without having to switch apps. And finally, Huawei is said to be working on the worlds first 5G, 8K TV, this according to the Nikkei Asian Review. It's an interesting product on paper, as it assumes the widespread availability of 5G could one day usher in a self-sufficient all-in-one TV experience that connects directly to 5G, with speeds that could support the heavy demands of 8K content. Of course, don't expect this any time soon The sport KTVs are just now becoming a household standard. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet. [MUSIC]
