CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Comic-Con 2018
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Amazon Prime Day 2018
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Google gets nailed by EU, again"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Google gets nailed by EU, again
From The 3:59 show: The $5 billion fine follows a $2.7 billion fine from last year.
1:46
/
July 18, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google gets nailed by EU, again.
Coming up next
Amazon Prime Day 2018 results in 100 million products sold
Testing the Blue Origin crew capsule escape pod
An early look at the ultrasonic fingerprint reader likely headed...
This USB fan from the Trump-Kim summit is safe from viruses
Nest gets new leadership as it moves closer into Google
Prime Day 2018 and the 404 dogs of Amazon
Netflix growth underwhelms, but it'll be just fine anyways
4DReplay could change how umpires and refs call the game
Justice Department indicts 12 Russian cyberspies suspected in...
Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
Latest
Tech Industry videos
New iPhone X screen leaks and Apple gets a Memoji makeover
6:03
July 18, 2018
A side-by-side photo of the screens of the three new iPhone X models, and the key feature hidden in the keyboard of the new MacBook...
Play video
Tech companies testify on censorship, Nest CEO steps down
1:31
July 18, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Google, Twitter and Facebook answering lawmakers' questions about content filtering, Nest's CEO...
Play video
Nest gets new leadership as it moves closer into Google
2:02
July 17, 2018
The smart home device maker is changing its management after employees expressed discontent.
Play video
Chrome gobbles even more RAM, but it's for your own good
4:28
July 17, 2018
A security improvement to Google's browser means you're safer from Meltdown and Spectre, but Chrome needs more RAM to make it happen....
Play video
Prime Day 2018 and the 404 dogs of Amazon
2:25
July 17, 2018
From The 3:59 Show: The sales event's start was a mess, but Amazon says it made a lot of money anyways.
Play video
Disney's Play app adds effects, games to ride lines
2:26
July 17, 2018
This isn't a typical mobile game. Play Disney Parks games are unlocked when you visit certain rides -- and phones become remote controls...
Play video
Prime Day starts out slow, Roku to make smart speakers
1:13
July 17, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Amazon's rough start to Prime Day, Roku's entrance into the smart speaker market and the latest...
Play video
Amazon kicks off Prime Day, Elon's tweeting insults, ZTE bounces back
1:33
July 16, 2018
The most important stories in tech include Elon Musk calling a Thai cave rescuer a "pedo guy," ZTE recovering after the US lifts a...
Play video