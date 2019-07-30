Google drops more Pixel 4 info, Lyft's COO is out

This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Google is continuing a summer of teasing the Pixel 4, this time releasing a quick 20-second video that says don't hold the phone, eluding to the number of gesture based controls that next flagship phone will feature The Pixel 4 will also offer a kind of face ID system as the company also explained with the tap front vessel of the phone will contain.
It's just been four months since Lyft became a public company and now it appears that its COO is leaving.
Jon McNeill is stepping down from the role.
the company' value has also dropped since the news, Bloomberg first reported.
McNeill started with Lyft in February of last year after leaving Tesla.
And finally, Tiktok's parent company, Bytedance is working on a phone, but apparently it's not at all a Tiktok phone.
The company is working with Smart Asen and will focus on meeting the needs of the company's customer base.
No other details about the makeup of the phone are currently known.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]
