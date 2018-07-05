Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day deals

Tech Today
Google defends Gmail privacy, Amazon kicks off Prime Day dealsIn today's top stories, Google stands by its Gmail privacy policy, Amazon gears up for Prime Day and rumours surface of a new Netflix subscription tier.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Google has come under fire over privacy after The Wall Street Journal reported some third-party app developers and their employees were able to access private emails on Gmail. The Wall Street Journal reported two apps, Return Path and Edison Software gained access to emails with user permission. In a statement on it's blog, Google said users are always in control of which apps access their information and that no one at the company reads Gmail except in very specific cases where users ask Google to and give their consent. Amazon has announced it's annual Prime Day sale will take place on July 16th. Amazon is upping [UNKNOWN] this year with more than 1 million deals worldwide, and twice as many Amazon device sales. It's also running in a number of new countries including Australia and Singapore. A handful of sales have already started including $100 off the [UNKNOWN] smart [UNKNOWN], and four months of Amazon music unlimited for 99 cent [MUSIC] And finally, Netflix could be toying with introducing a new higher priced, ultra subscription tier. According to screenshots shared by Italian site Tutto Android, the ultra tier would offer ultra HD streaming to four screens concurrently, potentially pushing the current top tier premium subscription down from four screens to two. A Netflix spokesperson didn't comment on the ultra tier specifically, but said the company was testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix.