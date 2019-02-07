How To Video

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's say you're at dinner with friends, or in a meeting at work, and a call comes in. It could be someone, your phone will answer for you, and ask who's calling and why. As you can see here, the conversation is transcribed and [MUSIC] Hi, the person you're calling is using a screening service from google, and will get a copy of this conversation. Go ahead and say your name and why you're calling. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] The number you called wasn't available. Goodbye. [MUSIC] Hi, the person you are calling is using a screening service from google and will get a copy of this conversation. [MUSIC] Hi, the person you're calling is using a screening service from Google, and will get a copy of this conversation. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]
Mobile AppsGoogle AssistantGoogle

