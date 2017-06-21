Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Google adds job searching, Uber to let riders tip

Today's major tech news includes Google's addition of job search results in its pages, the OnePlus 5's official debut along with specs and pricing and Uber's tipping addition coming to an app near you.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Starting right now, Google will show job search results on its regular pages that will allow users to see listings from a handful of job listing sites, like Monster, CareerBuilder, WayUp, and others. The links will direct users to the actual job site where they can begin the application process OnePlus has debuted the company's flagship device, the OnePlus 5, and on paper it's an impressive piece of hardware. It uses the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, has 8GB of RIM and as much as 128 GB of storage. The phone ships with OnePlus' oxygen OS that rests upon Android 7.1.1. Pricing on the phone starts at $479 and tops out at $539. And finally, Uber has begun implementing after-ride tipping in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Houston, and will roll it out nationwide by the end of July. Uber's commitment to do some PR damage control is starting with its drivers, and promises new updates on a monthly basis over the next 180 days. [SOUND] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

