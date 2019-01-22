Tech Today

GoFundMe fundraises for US government employees, Facebook launches online petitions

This CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook is launching a new tool that lets users post online petitions in the news feeds. The community action's feature was [UNKNOWN] US from Monday. Russian users start petitions, tagged elected officials, and shared personal testimonies and videos on different causes. According to Facebook the move is aimed at building informed and civically engaged communities. Crowdfunding website GoFundMe has started a campaign to support employees affected by the US government shutdown. The Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund was kicked off by GoFundMe and author Deepak Chopra, who each contributed $10000 towards the [MUSIC] $75,000 goal. GoFundMe CEO Red Solomon the funds will assist workers left short to no fault of their own. And finally Microsoft will answer court for Windows 10 mobile on December 10th. While the company has been switching it's focus from the Android system for more than a year it's support page now recommends now recommends customers move to a supported Android [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
