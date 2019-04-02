Tech Today

Gmail gets message scheduling, Facebook wants to ad news transparency

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Gmail celebrates its 15th birthday this week, and the service is getting some productive new features, like message scheduling. Until now, a third party plug-in was needed for that kinda functionality. Gmail is also improving Smart Compose by offering more granular pre-written greetings Product adapts to your learning style. Facebook is attempting to pull back the curtain on how its algorithm decides to serve users certain news. A Why Am I Seeing This tool is on its way to the platform that will explain why items get preferential treatment. [INAUDIBLE] your membership in a group or other factors And finally, it turns out Sony's robotic dog AIBO can't be sold in ILLINOIS due to the state's biometric privacy act that regulates the collection of data including face cam. AIBO could have been sold if it had face detection disabled. But Sony opted out. [MUSIC] You can stay today with the latest by business you know.
Tech IndustryGmailFacial recognitionFacebookGoogle

See the technology behind Burger's King's new burger

7:19

Apple Card FAQ: What you need to know

4:02

CNET editors break down Apple's TV Plus event

6:58

Oprah joins the Apple family with two new documentaries

3:03

Big Bird wants to help your kids learn to code on Helpsters

2:47

Tim Cook unveils Apple TV Plus with original shows

6:32

Jeff Bezos is giving Elon Musk a run for his money with Blue Origin

6:04

Your questions about the Honda Civic Type R answered

8:36

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out

8:35

2020 Jeep Gladiator: Taking truck love to a new level

6:19

Huawei's P30 Pro boasts cameras galore

3:34

Nintendo Labo VR hands-on: This virtual reality gets weird

5:04

Who is the new iPad Mini for, exactly?

3:01

Hands-on with Dyson's new cordless vacuum, task light and personal air purifier

3:52

First look at Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S

3:16

A few simple tweaks make the Dell XPS 13 a near-perfect laptop

4:40

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14