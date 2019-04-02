Gmail gets message scheduling, Facebook wants to ad news transparency
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Gmail celebrates its 15th birthday this week, and the service is getting some productive new features, like message scheduling.
Until now, a third party plug-in was needed for that kinda functionality.
Gmail is also improving Smart Compose by offering more granular pre-written greetings Product adapts to your learning style.
Facebook is attempting to pull back the curtain on how its algorithm decides to serve users certain news.
A Why Am I Seeing This tool is on its way to the platform that will explain why items get preferential treatment.
[INAUDIBLE] your membership in a group or other factors And finally, it turns out Sony's robotic dog AIBO can't be sold in ILLINOIS due to the state's biometric privacy act that regulates the collection of data including face cam.
AIBO could have been sold if it had face detection disabled.
But Sony opted out.
