Tech Minute

Give the gift of tech for under $100

Transcript
[MUSIC] From tablets to speakers to smart watches, great tech doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are some of the best gadgets under 100 bucks to wrap up this holiday season. Upgrade a loved one's tablet with the Amazon Fire HD8. For 80 bucks this tablet offers an improved front-facing camera over previous models, and better integration with Alexa commands. A high quality portable speaker like the bold sound like micro is so versatile and perfect for round the house o taking on vacation. It's $99, water proof and fits in the palm of your hand. Besides offering quality sound it can work for speaker phone calls with its' built in microphone. The Ace Fitbit is a great starter smartwatch. For only $80, it will track your fitness, heart rate, sync with your smartphones' notification and run for nearly a month on a single charge. Finally, good headphones at a great price are probably suitable for most everyone on your list. The Tribute xfree tune cost $50, comfortable to wear and wirelessly offer quality sound. For more gift ideas, visit the CNET gift guide roundup of 2018 on CNET.com. In San francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
