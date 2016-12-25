Connect with us
HolidayBuyer's Guide
Your video, "Gift cards and exchange tips"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Gift cards and exchange tips: Tech Today

About Video

Tech Today: Gift cards and exchange tips

1:00 /

If you didn't get what you wanted this holiday season here are few tips to help you get the most out of gift card exchanges.

Transcript
Hope you're having a great holiday season. Here are some tips to make your life a little easier. Gift cards are commonplace during the holidays, but most stores won't allow you to return a gift card outright. You'll either have to pay a fee upfront to get some of the money back, but odds are it's not even worth it. There are, however, a few options. You can sell the gift card back to a third party site like Cardpool. Though you'll also have to pay a fee upfront. However, you can get cash right away. There are also some sites that will hook you up with other shoppers in similar situations, that will allow you to trade cards amongst yourselves. If you're looking just to do a regular exchange on a gift you receive this year, make sure you wait until January, if you can. Experts say the post holiday return rush dies down around the 10th of January. And new items will give you a bigger selection to choose from. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple app store. [BLANK AUDIO]

New releases

Video: Gift cards and exchange tips
Gift cards and exchange tips
1:00 December 26, 2016
If you didn't get what you wanted this holiday season here are few tips to help you get the most out of gift card exchanges.
Play video
Video: Top 5 rejected 'Top 5' ideas
Top 5 rejected 'Top 5' ideas
1:57 December 26, 2016
Not every crazy idea becomes a full "Top 5" episode. Find out which ones didn't make the cut.
Play video
Video: Getting support for your gifts
Getting support for your gifts
1:04 December 25, 2016
Finding help for your gadget gifts might be much easier than you think.
Play video
Video: DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?
DIY dinosaur robots: What do the kids really think?
1:37 December 24, 2016
If they build it, will they code? Real kids deliver a hands-on verdict.
Play video
Video: Onkyo's TX-NR757 receiver is a solid performer
Onkyo's TX-NR757 receiver is a solid performer
1:35 December 23, 2016
With a superlative feature count and distinguished sound quality, the Onkyo TX-NR757 is a titan in its field.
Play video
Video: Last-minute digital gifts and subscriptions
Last-minute digital gifts and subscriptions
1:08 December 23, 2016
Left your holiday shopping to the last minute? There's still time to give a digital gift.
Play video
Video: The 911 so rare, Porsche kept it a secret for 10 years
The 911 so rare, Porsche kept it a secret for 10 years
6:22 December 23, 2016
There are few cars as rare as the 1994 Porsche 964 911 Turbo Flatnose. Getting to drive one is even rarer.
Play video
Video: Save the holidays with these last-minute gifts
Save the holidays with these last-minute gifts
1:53 December 23, 2016
Out of time? Become a digital gifting master with these tips for procrastinators.
Play video