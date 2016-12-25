Gift cards and exchange tips: Tech Today
If you didn't get what you wanted this holiday season here are few tips to help you get the most out of gift card exchanges.
Hope you're having a great holiday season. Here are some tips to make your life a little easier. Gift cards are commonplace during the holidays, but most stores won't allow you to return a gift card outright. You'll either have to pay a fee upfront to get some of the money back, but odds are it's not even worth it. There are, however, a few options. You can sell the gift card back to a third party site like Cardpool. Though you'll also have to pay a fee upfront. However, you can get cash right away. There are also some sites that will hook you up with other shoppers in similar situations, that will allow you to trade cards amongst yourselves. If you're looking just to do a regular exchange on a gift you receive this year, make sure you wait until January, if you can. Experts say the post holiday return rush dies down around the 10th of January. And new items will give you a bigger selection to choose from. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple app store. [BLANK AUDIO]