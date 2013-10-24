Ghost hunting tech: Thermal imagery cameras and thermometers

CNET News Video
Ghost hunting tech: Thermal imagery cameras and thermometersGhost hunters use different devices that measure temperature, like thermal imagery cameras and non-contact thermometers. In this video shot at the Brookdale Lodge, professional ghost hunter Gloria Young explains the relevance of temperature fluctuations...
Transcript
-Whatever it is-- -What did ghost hunters say they killed for? -Because they're going-- whatever the ghost is doing, it's going to perform an outcome. That outcome could be slamming a door, making a voice, touching you, stroking your hair, pulling your shirt, giving you a shove. Any number of things, whatever it has chosen to do, it has to pull that energy together- -Okay. -And then once it's done, and whether you're in a room or not, maybe you've--or in a room, and the ghost is doing this, and it gets hot, and you guys leave, you know, it relives. And then the outcome is still in that room. So, say a door slam. Okay, you will hear it but you're not there to see it, and then what you'll feel is the cold spot, because the air has suddenly drawn cold. Because whatever the outcome was, it performed its outcome. And that's why they say, you can actually feel where the cold spot is. You can feel, you know, that this high, or this low, or whatever, you could feel it in the air. And that's where that comes from. That's where that-- that's where that comes from. -That just fell off the case. Right? -Yeah.