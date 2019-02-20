Getting to know the Galaxy S10 Plus camera and features
So we have just had our hands on with the Galaxy S10 in London.
I even still have my Samsung event bracelet on.
That's how fresh this is.
Now if you want to know all about the phone, its screen size, its resolution, how How powerful it is, all of that stuff.
Check out Cnet.com, but here I want to talk about the phone's five cameras.
That's right, five of them.
So we'll start on the back.
The S9 plus last year had two cameras on the back.
With the S10 plus, that's joined by a third, in the form of a 16 megapixel super wide angle lens.
So, that means that you get the normal view, you get the zoomed in, telephoto view, that we had on the last phone.
But now, there is a very, very wide angle, which captures a huge amount, in a single scene.
Something we've seen already in phones from LG, and Huawei, and I actually really, really like it.
It's dead-easy on the Samsung phone to switch between the different views, using the little button on-screen.
And it's a great tool if you wanna capture a huge landscape or a cityscape.
A standard 12 megapixel camera keeps that dual aperture function that we saw again on last years phone.
Now this has a wider aperture mode, which hopefully lets in more light giving you better shots when the sun goes down But, if you need even more help in low-light, then Samsung's AI PowerShot suggestions may be of use.
So, it analyzes the scene in front of you to give you the best settings possible.
Whether that's a picture of a person, of a pet, some food, or a nighttime scene Again, this is something we have seen on various other phones, but the S 10 Plus, takes it a little bit further, by actually guiding you on how to take better photos in those different scenes.
And one of the example I saw at our demo day, when taking photo of a person, the phone recognize that there's a person in the scene and brought up these yellow guidelines to help me frame the shot in what the phone thinks is the best way to take that picture.
You can probably expect guidelines to pop-up if you're a taking a Horizontal shot to make sure that your horizon is nice and straight.
And I'm personally hoping that there's one that will remind me to take a photo before I take a big bite of that lovely cupcake.
But when the light drops even more, the AI will use a mode called Bright Night.
Now this uses various bits of software trickery to help get a really bright Crisp shot at night without any of that nasty image noise or blur from your shaky hand.
And speaking of blur, the phone not only shoots video in 4K and uses HDR 10 for punchier colors, but it also uses optical image stabilization to make sure that your footage is really nice and smooth.
But what about the front-facing cameras for those selfie obsessives among you, just like me?
Well, there's now two cameras on the front of the S10 Plus.
There's the standard 12 megapixel camera.
And that's joined by another 8 megapixel lens which gives depth information.
Now that hopefully should result in much better looking depth of field for those nice, creative selfies.
And of course, it's also the front facing cameras that will let you use Samsung's AR emoji and various stickers.
Although whether they have been made any better by the addition of the second lens remains to be seen Overall, I do have high hopes of photography on Samsung's new flagship phone.
That super wide angle lens I think could open up some nice creative opportunities.
But of course, it will all come down to actual image quality, and we won't know what that's like until we give this phone our full review treatment.
