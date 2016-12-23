Getting support for your gifts

Connect with us
Finding help for your gadget gifts might be much easier than you think.

This is cnet and here the stories that matter right now. Any number of phones could have been unwrapped at the gifts at this holiday season If you landed a Google Pixel you'll be happy to know that help is built right into the phone. Asking the Google Assistant questions will bring you plenty of answers if you are new to Android. In the case you need more direct guidance in your pixel, head to settings and hit the support tab on the right. Google provides phone and chat support for Pixel owners all day every day. Devices with the Amazon assistant Alexa were sure to be popular this year with the echo dots retailing for just under $50. If you've wound up with a dot, an echo, or Alexa enabled device, know that you can simply ask Alexa what can you do From there, you'll get help from your new toy. For other direct troubleshooting, never underestimate the power of Twitter. For some time now, Twitter support frequently outperforms phone calls and e-mails or using forms on websites when it comes to getting responses. Of course, we've got lots of guides on how to get the most out of your tech at cnet.com. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET's tech today app in the Apple app store.

