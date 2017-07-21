Get the best deals on last-minute travel

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Get the best deals on last-minute travelEven if you haven't made summer travel plans yet, you can still get great deals on flights and accommodation with these apps and websites.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? If you're looking to do some spontaneous travel, check out these apps and websites to get the best last minute deals. Try the GTFO, Get The Flight Out, app with same day or next day flight deals leaving from your home airport. Or treat yourself to the cheapest flight anywhere on selected dates. Just type in everywhere as your destination on skyscanner.com. Then you'll need to sort out accommodation. The hotels my app lists last minute rooms in major cities or buy hotel rooms from Some people who can't use them by checking a room at travel.com and cancel on.com. Groupon has a travel section and if you look for last minute options you could scoop up a deal. Alamo's website has a similar section for car rental or go old school and pick up the phone to call hotels for unlisted deals. Getaroom.com also has unpublished rates on a dedicated hotline. In San Francisco, I'm LexySavvides with cnet.