Get a solid home workout at a good price with ClassPass Live
Transcript
Classpass Live is a monthly subscription service that plays live and on-demand exercise classes on your TV at home.
Pay $79 up front for a starter pack with the Google Chromecast video streamer and a heart rate monitor.
The app is your main access point with ClassPass Live.
You'll need it to select classes and to cast them to your TV.
It's simple to configure at the outset, but I really don't like the app.
So the app home screen directs you to the ClassPass blog, it directs you to sign up for ClassPass social media accounts.
But it doesn't really display any useful information that would actually help you find classes.
One thing it does have is shortcuts that link to a list of your upcoming and completed classes.
But it actually says I've completed zero.
Even though I have completed a bunch.
Which is kind of annoying.
So you actually have to navigate over to the video tab For the good stuff.
There are a wide variety of classes from high intensive interval workouts, to strength, training, yoga, bar and more.
It costs $19 per month for access to the various fitness routines.
The classes are shot in a studio and show the instructor along with a few other in studio participants.
I like that because it feels more like you're part of a real studio class.
ClassPass Live doesn't work with FitBit, Apple Watch, or any other third party devices.
Google Assistant would be such a natural fit here, since this thing already works with Google Chromecast, why not be able to say, hey Google, start a class.
While the app could use some work, the upfront and monthly prices are reasonable, and there are a lot of Fitness classes to chose from.
ClassPass Live is a clever way to get exercise at home.
No it isn't the same as being at the gym.
But it's a pretty good substitute.
