Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
5:43
Watch Now

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Mobile
Speaker 1: This is the Samsung Galaxy Z fold five, and I John, uh, what time is it? Speaker 2: Uh, nine 40. Speaker 1: Yeah, I've had this phone in my hands for about 24 hours and I have a couple first impressions I want to share. And let's start at the beginning with an unboxing. So the box itself is nearly identical to the ones that came for the Galaxy Z fold three and the Z fold four. [00:00:30] However, the biggest difference is gonna be right on the lid there. We now have a little kind of a graphic of what phone it is, including the color. This is the cream color, galaxy Z fold five. So let's unbox it together. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] All right, so as you can see, not a lot has changed when it comes to the box and meaning that it's really just the phone and that U S B C cable. So you think for $1,800 that we would get like an spen or that Spen case that would be amazing or a power brick, but we get none of that. So one of the most expensive phones in the world, you just get the phone [00:01:30] and that cable. But let's move on to the actual feel of this phone. And it does feel different. I know a lot has been made about how identical it is to the previous version, but that hinge, it just fits nicer in my hand. And these are all my, my first reactions with this. Also, when it's open, it feels less bulky on the back here. So it feels a little bit like the Google Pixel fold that came out about a month ago. In terms of the screen though, I mean this is the biggest selling point I think of these Galaxy Z folds is that [00:02:00] bright screen and this screen is brighter. In fact, compared to the screen on the Galaxy Z fold, it's actually brighter. And let's see if we could take a look at that and see any differences. Speaker 2: Fold four is the left one, the new one's on the right and I'm gonna adjust the brightness. The brightness on the fold. Four on the left is full. I'm gonna take the one on the right all the way to full. Um, what's interesting is the new one should be brighter. Can't tell if it's straight up in [00:02:30] camera. And there's also extra brightness that each has, so, oh yeah, I can see that in person. I don't know if it registers on camera here. Does this one look a little brighter than this one In real life? It does. All right, so that was fun. Speaker 1: Alright, so this hinging has a lot of benefits. I'm just discovering, I mean the biggest is gonna be, this is the Galaxy Z fold four. When it's closed, there's a big space in it and that's been the case for all the folds up to the point. And the Galaxy Z fold five doesn't have that space. And why that's [00:03:00] good is not only does it make holding it feel a little more normal, like a normal phone, it helps keep dust, uh, from sliding in there. Maybe you have this in a bag, you don't have like something that might damage the screen that slides in between the two halves. However, the other thing is the actual hinge itself makes the phone, uh, skinnier. When it's closed, it's not as wide, it's not as thick. And I think that's why I'm kind of getting that galaxy, excuse me, not galaxy, but the Google Pixel fold vibes. Speaker 1: It has a very similar feel to that. Something else I wanna talk [00:03:30] about though is the actual camera bump on the back. And we've seen this happen for the last couple years where that camera bump keeps getting smaller and smaller on the Z fold four, it was significantly smaller even though the individual lens kind of poked out on the Z fold five, I believe these are pretty much the same cameras as the previous phone. Again, it's smaller, but the lens stick out even more. So it's still giving it that depth for those those cameras on the Z full five. Alright, [00:04:00] so the cameras and the hinge aren't the only changes. One of the other big ones is that main screen. Now this to me, is still one of the best foldable screens on any phone made currently. Samsung has just really honed in the experience. Speaker 1: There's no notches, there's not a cutout for the camera. It's still the same under screen camera that we've had on the previous Galaxy phone. I should be able to use it in daylight and direct sunlight even more than I could the previous fold four. So that's a win on my book. And to be honest, the fold [00:04:30] four had an advantage over the Google Pixel fold with its mainstream. So this just gives Samsung even more room, uh, to grow past what Google's offered. Uh, just a month ago, I thought the Galaxy Z fold four last year. Uh, that's the first time I really became enamored with these fold devices. Up to that point I was a little skeptical. I thought they were kind of awkward, especially when closed. But this takes a pretty significant step toward that refinement. And if you think of it as a refinement, it makes a lot of sense. Speaker 1: It's pretty obvious [00:05:00] it's not radically different than the Galaxy Z fold four. However, as I pointed out throughout this first impressions video, there are a number of small refinements and changes and some big ones like that new hinge that I do think are worth calling out. Next up for me is I need more time with the Galaxy Z fold five. I want to test it. I wanna traffic cameras more run battery test and just live with it for some time and give you a full review. That'll be up very soon. But if you want to know more about the Galaxy fold [00:05:30] five or the flip five or anything else announced at Samsung Galaxy, unpack, make sure you check out CNET for more information.

Up Next

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Up Next

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets
1080-00-23-16-28-still003.png

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows
appleclassical

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Do They Compare?
yt-samsung-s22-s23-iphone14-pro-max

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Do They Compare?

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models
apple-stuff-ep-15-iphone-battery-tests-1b

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models

Comparing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
221006-site-spec-comparison-pixel-7-7-pro-vs-6-6-pro

Comparing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Everything Revealed at Google's Pixel Event (October 2022)
pixel-event-supercut-2

Everything Revealed at Google's Pixel Event (October 2022)

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?
230727-site-welcome-to-the-wild-apple-era-3

Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
230726-site-galaxy-z-flip-5-vs-z-flip-4-and-3-spec-comparison

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
samsung-unpacked-2023-clean

Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul
samsungrevealsgalaxywatch6-00-09-23-00-still003

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch 6 Series at Unpacked in Seoul

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
fold-5-hands-on-seq-cnet-00-05-31-05-still007.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design

Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans
subseacable

Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

What to Expect From Samsung's Next Unpacked Event
samsung3

What to Expect From Samsung's Next Unpacked Event

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
swel-2

Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
230718-site-transformer-grimlock-dino-2

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
p1004061

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right
nothing2-thumb2

Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right

The Onyx LZR Pro is a Dirt-Ready E-Bike
230502-clean-onyx-lzr-pro-ebikev2

The Onyx LZR Pro is a Dirt-Ready E-Bike

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam