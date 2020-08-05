Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones
Mobile
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Samsung's new foldable phone is official and it's called the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
[MUSIC]
As Samsung unpacked, there were a lot of new phones, but the Z Fold 2 was probably the most interesting one because we didn't get that much information on it.
We are gonna expect more details in the coming month.
But let's run through everything we know about the displays, the cameras, durability and more.
[MUSIC]
First let's look at the displays.
So now on the front When you have default to closed it has a 6.2 inch display.
Open it up and you'll get the 7.6 inch display on the inside.
That 7.6 inch dynamic analog internal display will also have 120 hertz refresh rate.
The foldable display uses ultra thin glass which is similar to what's on the Z flip, but the version on the Z fold two is thinner than a human hair and Samsung says the display should remain flexible even in high or low temperatures and the display itself is pretty much edge to edge.
The bezels are significantly smaller than those that we saw on the original fold.
The gap between the screens when the fold two is closed has also been reduced.
So there's less chance that dust and debris get into the screen itself.
But we will talk about the hinge in just a little bit cause that's a really important part of the new fold.
Now we don't have official word on the camera specs just yet, but it does look likely that they're the same as the Galaxy Note 20 so that's a 12 megapixel wide and ultra wide camera with a 64 megapixel telephoto.
As for the battery it's a 4500 milliamp hour jewel battery just like the original fold.
The US model will be 5G but the three major carriers Verizon, at&t, and T Mobile all saying they'll be selling the phone.
Samsung has also said that the entire design has a new reinforced structure to improve durability although we don't have specifics on what that entails yet.
Whether that means it's water, dust and drop resistant, we just have to wait and see what they say when that September one event and pre orders open to find out more.
But let's talk about that hinge because that is really the key to what makes the fold line so special.
Samsung calls it the hideaway hinge now it's essentially a series of mechanisms involving cams and some brushes.
To help stop debris from entering into the mechanism, we first saw it on the Z flip from this year.
The key part about the hinge that was so innovative for so many people was the fact that it can actually hold the phone open at pretty much whatever degree or angle that you want it to be open up for different viewability say if you wanted to take Selfie with the screen standing up or just sit and watch a movie hands free.
You can tilt it to whatever angle you like.
Now the Z fold two can also do this as well with that hinge.
So that's everything we do know about the Z fold too but there's a lot of things that are still up in the air.
Are we going to get any sort of water resistance because the original fault Was not water resistant at all.
The big one is, of course, price.
We don't know how expensive this is going to be.
Is it going to be at the higher end of the spectrum, like the original Galaxy Fold, around $2000 US dollars; or will it be like the Z Flip, which was around $1400.
Still remains to be seen, although Most bets are gonna be at the higher end of that price spectrum.
All right, so that's the stuff that we don't know.
But in comparison to the galaxy fold the original version, let's talk about how that compares based on the information that Samsung's given us.
First up the screens on the new Z Fold 2 are bigger on the inside and out.
There is no longer a camera knotch when you open up the fold for that front facing selfie camera instead now it is just a hole punch design on the inside as well as on the front display as well.
The bezels themselves are also so much smaller on the new phone compared to the original fold The original galaxy fold was also rated by Samsung to withstand 200,000 folds.
We don't know if the new one has an official rating or just how durable it will be.
The Z fold too is such an interesting device because it is really the second time around for Samsung's foldable range.
The original fold did have some durability issues and of course some screen issues that resulted In a complete redesign and a five month delay between when it was first announced, and when it was finally available to go on sale to the general public, so I'm really keen to see how Samsung is going to address those durability concerns with the new z fold two.
It's also going to be so interesting to see where this phone seats compared to a lot of the other foldables in the market.
2019 it was just pretty much Samsung for a lot of the year.
But 2020 there are a few more devices coming out or that have been released, that will present some stiff competition including the Huawei Mate Xs and the forthcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, which we are expecting pretty much any day now.
That's everything we know so far about the new z folds too but stay tuned because Samsung is set to release more details and a pre order starting on September one
Up Next
iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button
12:32
Hands-on with the Oppo Find X2 Pro
4:23
LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen
3:24
Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS
9:45
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier
5:02
Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone
4:43
Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android
1:55
This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds
2:05
Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen...