Galaxy S20 leaks continue, top mobile trends from CES 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks are springing up all over the Internet.
The company is expected to launch its next flagship phone, originally thought to be called the S11 at its unpacked event next month.
A tweet from XDA developers Max Weinbach details some more specs, including three different storage options, an SD card slot with the support up to one terabyte and much more.
CES 2020 also showed up what to expect from phones this year.
Some noticeable trends that popped up include cheaper foldable phones.
The price of 5G phones dropping and the slow but steady growth of the niche gaming phone market.
And finally, speaking of new phones, after touting its 90 hertz displays on the OnePlus seven line.
With its next phones, OnePlus seems poised to up its game once again.
In a new blog post, the company's founder and CEO says 1+ will be bringing in even smoother 120 Hz fluid display to market in 2020.
New AMOLED screens will be able to reach 1000 nits of peak brightness, providing more responsive touch in addition to the smoother scrolling and experience a faster refresh rate provides.
