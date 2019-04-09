Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 camera test

All three cameras better than one.
It's time to see how the Samsung Galaxy S 10 contest to the Google Pixel 3.
We know from our previous photo comparisons with the pixel three has one of the best cameras found on a phone.
Let's see if the S 10 can stack up now the S10 has three cameras on the back two.
[INAUDIBLE] Megapixel cameras.
One is a telephoto and one is the regular wide angle.
And then there's an ultra wide angle lens at 16 megapixels.
The Pixel 3 on the other hand only has a single 12 megapixel camera around the back.
Here's what that actually looks like from telephoto through your wide angle through to ultra wide angle.
Angle.
And the regular wide angle lens on the S10 also has a variable jewel aperture that switches between f1.5 and f2.4, just like last year's S9.
Remember the rear cameras are the same on the S10 and S10 Plus.
Adroid Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 itself results should be same.
The landscape in everyday shots.
Photos from both phones looks great.
Follows vibrant and images looks tuck shot in good light Both have HDR or high dynamic range mode which I left on for most of this photos.
The s10 also has a scene optimizer that recognises 30 types of subject, like trees or sunset and perform local tone mapping to optimize the image.
It also offer suggestion to improve the composition when you taking shoot.
On this one its It's telling me the most pleasing composition is gonna be here on the Buddha.
I don't know, I'd probably choose this configuration a little more.
Overall, the color temperature on the S10 is a bit warmer than on the pixel, especially on indoor shots, if you have the scene optimizer turned on.
Side by side, the S10 shots look a little more punchy than the pixels, but to me, sometimes, it can be a bit too much, especially if you're using the wide angle lens and you'll notice the saturation and HDR goes to the extreme.
That being said, I really love the ultra wide angle lens on the S10 because it does make all the difference if you shoot a lot of landscapes, or wanna fit more on your photo.
Like in this shot where the S10 can pull back wide enough to show you a lot more of the same, compared to the Pixel.
But there is a lot of distortion on the S10's widest lens.
Just take a look at the pots in this photo to see how warped they are.
Even so, I'd rather have the option of having that ultra-wide angle lens, than to shoot a panorama to get a wider perspective, if I had the Pixel.
And for foodies, you'll love the S10's dedicated food mode.
Just look at the difference in color saturation and the slight blue that makes your dishes pop.
To get a similar effect on the Pixel, you'll have to use portrait mode.
So the S10 actually has a manual photo mode called Pro.
You just swipe across in the camera interface, and you find it right here.
So you can adjust Iso focus white balance the pixel three doesn't give you any manual controls by default in this app that you can toggle on to shoot in raw which i do appreciate and the 10 also lets you get back to the portraits boyfriends let you adjust the blur in the background after the shots been taken it's called portrait mode on the pixel and live focus on the sky.
On the Galaxy, it uses both the super-wide and wide angle lenses to get the effect, which is why portraits look a lot wider than on previous Galaxy phones like the S9.
The default blur level is pretty subtle and sometimes I couldn't even tell if I'd used life focus to take the shot.
The only way to make sure was if I went in to edit the photos and changed the background effect.
Even then the maximum level of blood you can achieve with that slider isn't that intense.
Each phone also let's you take portrait made photos of non human subject like flowers.
The pixel identifies the subject, human or otherwise a little bit better than the S10 and as a result the blur looks more pronounced when you're using default setting But for some portraits like this one, the S10 makes a much nicer image.
You get more of the background with the wider lens which can make all the difference and the colors are more saturated.
Now selfies are always the most subjective but I prefer the warmer tones from the S10.
The Galaxy selfie camera also has a beauty mode that's on my default which smooths your Skin tone but of course he can easily tone it off but we've without BB mode I think the S10 image is more flattering and even then the pixel which shows up every tiny detail now you might like this look but I definitely don't.
The S10 also let's you save pictures as you see them so they are not flipped Super wide selfies on the pixel are a nice touch.
If you want to fit more people in the frame.
Okay recording some selfie video on the pixel 3 and the Galaxy S tend now the S10 is the only one that actually lets you record 4K video on the sofa camera while the pixel 3 is just at 1080.
Assume google uses [UNKNOWN] to combine multiple filters to get a better looking shot.
It's still digital zoom but in 2X it does a good job keep it up with the X10 optical zoom.
When you put it to 10X neither of the digital zooms looks particularly great but I [UNKNOWN] a little bit more detailed And when it comes to low light there is no surprise.
The pixel has a big advantage, thanks to a feature called nightsight.
This mode brightens the scene and almost lets you see in th dark to bring out details you miss on other phones.
The S10 has a mode called bright night as part of the scene optimizer but it activates automatically and I found it only kicked in when it was really really dark.
But on this bar shoot, the S10's photo with enough light looks great.
And the warm attorence make it more appealing than the Pixel 3.
In video both have their pros and cons.
Colors look nicely saturated on the S10 and detail is good on both.
As long as you're filming in good light.
But the S10 has a slightly.
Sharper video image with better audio quality.
The Pixel 3 has a great stabilization system that combines optical and electronic systems and I prefer this effect to the super steady system on the S10.
Remember if you're shooting on the widest lens you don't get optical stabilization.
Also you only get tracking auto focus and video effects on the S 10.
When you're shooting in 10 at at 30 frames a second not in 4k,in low light the S 10 wins easily.
The image is so much clearer and shop are retaining colors and more detail than the pixel.
Samsung also adds HDR 10 plus support on the F10 which boasts highlights and colors but if you don't have compatible device then the only way to really appreciate this is to view it on the phone screens.
Both takes slow motion videos at 240 frames a second.
They look good, but the S10 retains a bit more detail and shapeness at its frame rate than the pixel.
All right, I wanna try super slow right now.
The S10 goes further with a super slow motion mode at 960 frames a second except it only records for about two seconds in real time, it doesn't record sound, and instead you get some pretty cheesy music.
Yeah, I don't dig that at all.
But it looks neat.
There's no doubt about it.
Both of this cameras are fantastic and it is hard to separate them.
But ultra wide angle lens on the S10 is my favorite for landscapes, video quality is great and the selfie camera is more flattering for my taste.
But the Pixel 3 has better color accuracy and really detailed images especially when you're looking at full magnification and night sight is second to none.
So there you have it, the Google Pixel 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S10, both incredible cameras in different ways.
