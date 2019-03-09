Galaxy S10 reviews are in, Nintendo goes VR

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Reviews for the Galaxy S10 Plus are in and Samsung's newest flagship phone has received high praise for it's stunning AMOLED screen, all day battery life, and wireless power sharing feature.
While low light shots on the camera don't rate as highly The S10 Plus is still shaping up as one of the top premium phones of 2019.

Microsoft set to release discless version of the Xbox One S with pre-orders for the all-digital console to begin in April.
The Xbox One S currently goes for $300.
There's no word yet on whether or not the diskless variety will see a price drop.
And finally, Nintendo is getting back into virtual reality for the first time in years.
The company announced a new Nintendo Labo VR kit.
Labo is Nintendo's brand of cardboard accessories for the Nintendo Switch.
This new kit has VR goggles which house the switch.
More cardboard attachments can be added to the goggles.
And several different VR kits will be available on April 12th ranging in price from $20 up to 80.

