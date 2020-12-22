Galaxy Buds Pro details leak, COVID-19 tests required for UK flights to NY

Transcript
Transcription not available for Galaxy Buds Pro details leak, COVID-19 tests required for UK flights to NY.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1380 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks about her new Artemis assignment and spacesuit struggles

11:07

Hollywood and tech are finally acknowledging people with disabilities

10:17

Cyberpunk 2077 has its glitches, but still worth playing

10:19

Getting back on the convention circuit

16:55

The Arecibo radio telescope's collapse was caught close-up by a drone

1:58

Why a worldwide sand shortage is a big problem for all of us

24:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Craig Cole's top 5 vehicles of 2020

6:50

Emme's top 5 cars of 2020

9:00

Apple Fitness Plus: A workout plan built around your Apple Watch

12:33

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

TCL 6-Series: Best TV for the money in 2020

4:21

2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. GMC Yukon Denali: Same bones, different price

5:27

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini: Finding the best small smart speaker

11:40

Samsung Q80T QLED TV review: Aiming for the price-picture sweet spot

5:38

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54