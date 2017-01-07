Future Homes do more while you have to do less: CES 2017
Our homes of the future will have robots that can greet you when you get home and appliances that you control with your voice, at least according to the technology on display at this year's CES. CNET.com's Kara Tsuboi reports from Las Vegas on the ways our kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms are getting more hi tech and smarter.
