Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique
Transcript
[MUSIC]
[UNKNOWN]
quite liked the Frigidaire orbit clean feature on their gallery dishwasher.
It performed pretty well in our tests spreading water to the various corners and removing dirt effectively.
Well, Frigidaire's new model is doubling down on that feature.
Not only do they have one OrbitClean wheel, they have two.
In addition to this water wheel at the bottom, Frigidaire's putting one underneath the top rack as well, to hopefully spread even more water to the corners of your dishwasher And those hard-to-reach places on your dishes the orbit clean wheel itself has a new design which should help the water move through it a little faster and help the spray the more intense to theoretically remove more stuck-on food the new Frigidaire Gallery dishwasher.
Also getting a boost in drying capabilities.
The feature what we called Max Boostra, and we use the heating element at the bottom which is somewhat typical but it also have a cooling fan at the top, which will whisk away moisture into a specialized vent to hold and remove condensation.
The idea here is to get faster washing and better drying results in less Sometime.
So, Frigidaire is putting the emphasis on performance in this new dishwashers and fortunately keeping the price reasonable.
This New Frigidaire gallery model will be available in stainless steel and black stainless steel and it's expected to cost around $700.
[MUSIC]
DishwashersFrigidaire
Up Next
Google Home Hub taught me how to do my makeup
2:38
Samsung wants you to find love through your fridge
1:34
Amazon's Echo Wall Clock puts your Alexa timers in full view
1:45
I like this fancy fitness mirror, but it sure costs a lot
2:13
Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother
1:55
Peloton Tread is one serious running machine
2:06
Get a solid home workout at a good price with ClassPass Live
1:50
Join us on Google's small world-style theme park ride at CES
4:29
CES 2019: Adok is a touchscreen projector that looks like it...