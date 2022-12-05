Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts 11:43 Watch Now

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts

Dec 5, 2022 Comics & Toys

Speaker 1: It needs Candy Crush. You can crush bubbles and you physically feel it satisfying on time. Right now, today I am here to teach you that sometimes toys for kids can also make really good gifts for adults. I know that sounds nuts. I am 100% serious and these toy companies, they know it too. They're targeting adults now and you shouldn't feel guilty this year for buying toys because maybe it's been a hard year. Maybe you deserved to lit off a little steam with something like a [00:00:30] Gel Ball blaster. Sorry, I'll clean that up. It's fine, I'm fine. I'm going to show you five toys. So good that you'll want to steal them from kids and I have links in the description below to learn more. Now, I'm not saying you should steal toys from kids, but maybe you buy one for you and one for a kid. Maybe you play with them when the kid's taking a nap. Sharing is caring. Okay, Speaker 1: Fun fact. The Toy Association, that's the industry group that tracks toy Trends. It's reporting more adults are buying toys for themselves. [00:01:00] We're talking 58% of parents are saying that they're buying toys now for themselves. So yes, if you are shopping, you will notice many more toys are aimed at grown adults. Like I'm sure you've seen this with Legos that you can use as artwork or this amazing Ninja Turtle and Stranger Things crossover that makes my eighties nerd heart so happy. But no, no, I am not talking about toys for adult collectors. That's for another video. So I'm not gonna talk about something like this. Beautiful Power Rangers [00:01:30] mega resort from Hasbro. The kind I always dreamed of owning as a kid. It's so detailed. I wanna put it together. Speaker 2: Bridget, put your Power Rangers away. Speaker 1: Okay, we're talking about great toy gifts. Let's start with a fitness trucking heart rate monitoring watch that puts Fitbit to shame. This is called the Vital Hero Digital monster. And inside it's a digon. If you don't know what a digon is, it's kind of like a Pokemon where it can evolve and battle. [00:02:00] And the more active you are, the stronger your little creature gets. And there are little workout challenge games built inside this. You can buy extra characters to keep leveling up more creatures. This has big tomagotchi vibes where it goes from an egg to a baby to a teenage monster. You know you're cleaning the house, you're leveling up your monster. This is how it's done. Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, take notes. I never got into Digon as a kid. It really wasn't my era, but I don't care. I love this little guy. When he is ready to evolve, you [00:02:30] just press a button on the side Speaker 1: And yes, it also gives me the time. This is not distracting, it's not beeping all through the day unless I wake it up. Listen, Bandi, that's the company that made this. You gotta make more of these for my generation cuz I'm in my thirties and apparently I only care about tracking steps if I'm leveling up a creature, it's listed for $65 but I have seen it on sale for around 50 now I need to find someone else with one because you can can just engage in [00:03:00] battles with someone else that has one of these. The only downside is that they need to get a better band on this thing cuz it's made for grown men. It seems it's such a big band for me and it's too big for really little kid risks, which maybe is all the more proof that they know adults are going to wear. Speaker 1: This toys from our past are making big comebacks and you just might find them therapeutic. Light Bright is having another big moment thanks to it being part of the latest season of Stranger Things. That's upside [00:03:30] down, that's appropriate. The new version is slim Down since we don't need that giant light bulb in the back anymore. These all come with a ton of patterns where you pop in the color pegs in the holes and then you make pretty light up patterns. The Stranger Things boxed edition does come with a lot of Stranger Things patterns, but there are simple kid patterns you can buy for your kid who doesn't know what a demo organ is, I don't know, tell 'em it's like a walking flower or something. It could be sweet. The light Bright Stranger Things edition starts [00:04:00] at around $20. But you can get a normal light bright for $13. Speaker 1: And here's another classic toy with a new twist. It's Biograph, classic Old Toy, new twist. New swirl. If you may, you're gonna like this one. Kids go to bed, you're gonna take it and you're gonna have a little bit of a relaxing journey. This is the mandala maker and you make some exquisite patterns with it. So you stick your paper in and as spirographs go, if you're not familiar, you have different size gears. There's dots in here to stick your [00:04:30] pen in and you go around the pattern, the teeth, roll it around, see what swirl you get. Take your time. You go too fast, you mess it up. You're aggravated. There's enough frustration in life. What's interesting about this particular one is not only that they have these places to make little designs, but you can make patterns that move around the entire circle by lifting it up. Come on, baby. [00:05:00] Putting into a separate slot and now just go around and do it again. Speaker 1: You know, I had a spirograph as a kid. It was not this intricate, it was not this complicated. Oh my gosh. I would spend hours doing this and it was pretty limited. It was just a circle back in the day. There are different spirographs for all ages. There's beginner for we just getting used to it. This is a little more advanced. You want a little more of a challenge and that's why I like it. I [00:05:30] can see myself buying this for her. Oh, hello daughter of mine. Enjoy this new advanced biograph. So really mommy can play when you're asleep later. Mm-hmm <affirmative>. You can use any paper. It comes with a bunch of paper, but you can, you could just stick your own paper in there. Here's a version of Biograph that can get a little trippy. This is called the animator. Everything is tucked in the bottom. Speaker 1: All your supplies basically a pad of sticky notes and what you're gonna do is you're gonna grab one, put it on your [00:06:00] little square here. Once again, lots of uh, different options for geometric swirlies here. Depending on where you put your pen in the dots and what size gear you pick, you just stick it on the teeth at the edge, keep it around and round where you going? I don't know. So you stick your artwork in the animator, hit the on button now give it a spin and as a strobe light effect [00:06:30] to change how what you drew looks and it sun drew into the vortex. If you stare long enough, it's very trippy. Speaker 1: I liked my SP rock to be a little more peaceful than this. It definitely is a cool effect. I'm getting sucked into it, but you know what? I might stick with something a little more calm. They come in key chain form. You know, you just take it anywhere, any size. It doesn't matter where you are, [00:07:00] doesn't matter what you're doing. It's with you on the go. Kids are happy. Maybe you are commuting to work now because your office is making you commute to work. Even though you could still see the same zoom meeting at home. They want you to do the zoom meeting in the office here. You find something that you know, just gives you a little something to doodle when you're in that zoom meeting and it has bluey on it. Kids love the bluey. Parents love the bluey. The biograph animator is just $20, [00:07:30] the mandala maker, $30. A lot more pieces, a little more intricate, still good deals. Another big category, fidgets. We're talking things that you click and you're spining your hand cuz you're nervous. You just gotta pop, but you gotta twirl 'em like this. Fashion fidget is gonna be a big stocking stuff where you just yank things and you twist things and pull things. But now, now they have one that is an electronic game. This is called the Popit Pro is bubble popping but with a speed [00:08:00] challenge. Let's go. Speaker 1: It is so simple. If you love bubble wrap, if you love popping bubbles now it's a speed game. You just have to pop all the bubbles in time. Let me show you. Speaker 1: It just gotta pop and then reset until you run out of time. And, and oh, level two, let's go. Okay. And [00:08:30] you can't do two at the same time or it knows you're cheating. There are three modes. You could play a game where you pass it to other people, but I don't wanna pass it to my children. This is my game now. And if you're really upset at something that's really good at getting your frustration out or just zone it out. They actually made this a game. Isn't it crazy? It takes three batteries. I bet you're watching right now going. I could do that. Yeah. This is only $20 I messed up. [00:09:00] It's okay. I'll just try again later. Not a little toys for little kids. Sometimes a teenager wants to have a little fun too. This is the Nerf Pro Gel Fire Mythic. This is not for little kids. Let me go over all the mechanics here. There is a safety lock for your trigger. Uh, there is a way to extend it for your shoulder and of course your battery just slides right in. [00:09:30] It does come with safety goggles. Very important. You're gonna get a bunch of ammo. It's these, uh, orangey dry pellets and you just add water. After about three to four hours, you get a bunch of, uh, soft gel winy balls as, uh, the technical term I believe is and told. They're non-toxic so you don't have to worry so much if, uh, the dog gets it or if they, um, get lost in your carpet, they'll dry up and you just vacuum them up. Right? There [00:10:00] are two settings you can chew one at a time. Speaker 1: A rapid fire. This comes with a ton of ammo. It's listed for $80, but I've seen it on sale for as low as 60. This is a pretty intense toy. I just have one question. What does it feel like to get hit with one of these things? Let's find out. Oh, safety first. You need your safety goggles. Kids. Okay. Speaker 3: [00:10:30] Is that so bad? Oh, my Speaker 4: <laugh>. Speaker 3: You take that. You are you OK <laugh>? I'm sorry it Speaker 1: Wasn't that bad. I got, I got a zinger right there. I'm a little, I'm a little tender, but I'm okay. Speaker 4: Good job. Good job. Speaker 1: Impact from rounds may cause temporary marks on skin ages 14 and up. This is not a toy. [00:11:00] Okay. Maybe this blaster is one that you should steal from kids because it's very much a gift for a responsible older kid that won't shoot their friends in the office and then feel really bad about it. It's fine. HR doesn't watch our videos. I'll be okay. I hope you learned a lesson here today that toys are not only for kids and it's not your fault if you go and buy one for yourself. Maybe it'll be good for your inner child. Maybe it'll make your friends laugh as an awesome white elephant gift. Let me know in the comments which one you want the most from this list. Until next [00:11:30] time, I'm just gonna be here working on my Spirograph art project.