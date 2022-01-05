/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022

Laptops

Up Next

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
lenovo-ces2022-laptop-v4

Up Next

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
nda-lenovo-gaming-laptop-v4

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022

Intel unveils P-series mobile processors
intel-p-series-thumb

Intel unveils P-series mobile processors

First look at the Alienware x14
jje-1220-mp4-00-55-46-16-still001

First look at the Alienware x14

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look
jje-1374-mp4-01-12-14-04-still001

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022
watch-tcl-reveal-the-leiniao-ar-smart-glasses-at-ces-2022-01-03-31-22-still002.png

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022

These Dell prototypes reimagine the future of work
dellconcepts-00-03-12-23-still001

These Dell prototypes reimagine the future of work

Testing Apple's M1 Pro vs. M1 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro laptops
render-battle-macbook-pro-vs-m1-vs-m1-max-1

Testing Apple's M1 Pro vs. M1 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro laptops

So long, Apple Touch Bar
rip-apple-touch-bar-2

So long, Apple Touch Bar

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
lenovo-ces2022-laptop-v4

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
ces-lenovoyoga9i-3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
nda-lenovo-gaming-laptop-v4

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022

Jurors find Elizabeth Holmes guilty, CES 2022 announcements
screenshot-2022-01-05-at-10-43-48.png

Jurors find Elizabeth Holmes guilty, CES 2022 announcements

Watch everything Samsung announced at its 2022 CES address
samsung-keynote-ces2022-site-1

Watch everything Samsung announced at its 2022 CES address

Chrysler Airflow concept: Previewing the Pentastar brand's electric future
airflow-cms-thumb-copy

Chrysler Airflow concept: Previewing the Pentastar brand's electric future

Most Popular All most popular

Watch everything Samsung announced at its 2022 CES address
samsung-keynote-ces2022-site-1

Watch everything Samsung announced at its 2022 CES address

PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system
ps5-vr.png

PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system

RIP to the tech that died in 2021
ytthumb-lg-wing-phone-1

RIP to the tech that died in 2021

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2
lg2022-97incholed

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2

The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
freestyle-thumb-1

The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector

Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What to watch in space news in 2022
space-travel-in-2022-ces-3

Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What to watch in space news in 2022

Latest Products All latest products

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
lenovo-ces2022-laptop-v4

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
ces-lenovoyoga9i-3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
nda-lenovo-gaming-laptop-v4

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022

See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event
rog-supercut-2

See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event

Everything announced at AMD's CES 2022 press conference
amd-supercut-2

Everything announced at AMD's CES 2022 press conference

John Deere tractors go totally autonomous
yt-nda-autonomoustractor-ces2022-v1

John Deere tractors go totally autonomous

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB