Fitness trackers for every budget

[MUSIC] Fitness trackers can be great allies for getting in shape no matter what your needs and what your budget. If you're just starting out on your fitness journey and don't wanna spend much, the [UNKNOWN] Band 2 is a great fit. It tracks all the metrics you need, like steps, calories and distance. It's splashproof and it monitors heart rate. For $35. Once you're ready to kick weight loss into full gear the Fitbit Alta HR will help you get there. It automatically detects certain exercises like biking and running. Displays text messages and other phone notifications, and it's customizable. And if you wanna fitness tracker that does it all and you're willing to spend more, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an ideal companion And you can even take it for a swim. Best of all, forget about your phone. This Series 3 has cellular, which means you can make calls, answer texts, stream music, or order an Uber right from your wrist. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana with C-Net, for CBS news.