Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Premium promise to revamp my daily fitness
Transcript
Samsung's got a fitness watch, Apple's probably gonna have a new Apple Watch.
And Fitbit has a brand new watch to the Fitbit Versa 2 which is coming September 15.
I'm wearing it here on my wrist and I've also got a lot of the Fitbit Versa accessories, but it's not the only thing that fits announced.
Fitbit also has a new premium coaching service.
Called Fitbit premium, it's gonna be $10 a month.
And it's aiming to not just be your coach, but also your health advisor.
If you like the idea of a Fitbit watch the Versa two is a really nice upgrade to what the Versa already had.
The watch is faster thanks to a new processor and it's smoother scrolling.
Finally, it's the type of non sluggish response that I was hoping for back when the Versa first debuted.
It's also got an MMO LED display.
Well, it's not always easy to notice the difference between that and the previous display.
It does mean that it can also be always on for at least a couple of days, which is nice if you want to always on screen.
The cost is $200 which is what the verses was originally.
but keep in mind that the verse has been out for a while is often on sale.
And the verse of light is hundred $50 again that's often on sale.
What you want the verses to four are all of its extras.
So, not only is it faster, but it also has Amazon Alexa.
This has a microphone and you can talk to it.
And make requests.
It doesn't have a speaker, but it will show you text responses.
And you can use this.
If you've got the Alexa app installed even on an iPhone, you can use this to quickly get information about things that are around you.
You could turn on and off Alexa control devices kind of use it as a mini hub on your wrist.
Also on this watch and on other fit that verses and other Fitbit devices is going to be Spotify support.
That's huge because Fitbit Versa already had the ability to store music, but it wasn't something I would ever really use because it was for Pandora premium.
These are and music that you would load on yourself with none of those would actually do.
But Spotify is a great service and I would do that.
So like the Fitbit Versa light, it only has one button, you can still touch on the screen here and swipe and you can put a whole bunch of watch faces on only one at a time right now, but it will support up to five by the end of the year.
The Versa to has a lot of the same features otherwise connected GPS which means it needs your phone.
It doesn't have standalone GPS And has Fifty metre water resistance.
But it's also compatible with all the other Versa chargers and bands.
Which is really nice and all of them now have Fitbit pay which used to be a step up option.
Keep in mind Fitbit pace still doesn't work with all banks.
Let's talk about health because Fitbit didn't introduce anything like an FDA cleared technology.
There's no easy G on.
Yes, but they have made strides with sleep tech.
There's always been sleep tracking on the Fitbit and fits new app now as a feature that was in beta for a while called sleep score.
And it's really nice because it gives you a number that helps digest what it means.
The in terms of what you've slept Now some of the deeper breakdown is only available if you pay up for Fitbit premium.
And Fitbit premium is, sounds like the thing that I've been hoping somebody would make at some point, which is a helpful fitness guide and more active insight based coaching system.
There aren't a lot of changes to the rest of the Fitbit experience.
Fitbit really is about trying to expand its line, add a few more services, and a lot of the new services and a lot of the new sleep tracking stuff on the Fitbit app will still be available to anybody who has heart rate on one of our previous Fitbit models.
We'll have to follow up to see how that actually falls down the line in terms of which models will get the cut off and which ones won't.
The pivot Versa two is the one that I wish the Fitbit Versa had been.
And we'll have to see how the Apple Watch compares and we'll have to see what the Samsung Galaxy watch active to is like because they're going to be a lot of fitness watches coming up this holiday season and Versa to his landing right in the middle of them.
Up Next
What it's like to wear Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active 2
6:33
Nubia Alpha wearable smartphone review
4:01
What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what
1:07
Omron HeartGuide puts blood pressure on a watch
2:58
Fitbit's new Versa Lite, Inspire and Ace 2 go for affordable
2:47
The Nubia Alpha wraps a phone around your wrist
2:47
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit: Samsung's...
6:30
Samsung Galaxy Buds charge right off the back of the S10
1:27
Nike's self-lacing sneaker will be worn in the NBA