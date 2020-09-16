First trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach on PS5
Video Games
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[SOUND] Frankly, your friends are worried about you.
They're here with me please come out.
[SOUND] Frankly [INAUDIBLE]
here But it was just a quitch.
It won't happen again.
[SOUND]
It's been such a difficult day for all of us.
Why don't you come out and we play a game together?
[SOUND] It won't happen again.
[MUSIC]
[INAUDIBLE]
Gregory be still.
I think she's found us.
[NOISE]
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
PlayStation.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
