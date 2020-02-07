Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power
I'm here in Chicago, Illinois at Motorola headquarters and I'm holding the brand new Moto G budget phones.
This is the Moto G Power, it has a big battery.
And this is the Moto G Stylus and it has a stylus.
Let's take a look.
Dear mom, it's really cold in Chicago, why didn't I bring a coat?
I'm back at the hotel, and I got to say, it's a pretty good day to want affordable phone.
The Moto G family has a history of finding that sweet spot, that balance between well considered necessities, and an affordable price.
In the past few years, we've seen the Moto G 5 Plus, the Moto G Six, and the Moto G Seven.
And they've all shown us Well, just how nice a budget phone can be.
But this landscape is getting a little more crowded.
Last year, Google released the Pixel 3A, and 3A XL.
This year, there are rumors that Apple might launch a budget iPhone Phone called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2.
Look, all this is the same.
It's important that Motorola keeps pushing the G line forward.
Today I think they took a significant step forward by launching two new phones, the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus.
And I got to play with both for a few hours today and it's pretty obvious there's a lit of similarities between the two, so let's start there.
First Motorola is getting rid of the generational number naming, at least in the US.
So there is not a Moto G8 but there is also not just a plain Moto G. Both phones have a 6.4 inch full HD screen and it's similar to what we saw on last year's Samsung Galaxy phones.
There isn't a note instead there is a punch whole display with a selfie camera.
I cannot wait to see what custom wallpapers people make for these Moto G phones.
Power wise each has a Snapdragon 655 processor, four gigabytes of RAM, and both run Android 10 with literalists thoughtful extra touches.
Hey, there's a new gaming mode called Moto gametime.
That limits distractions.
So, makes it a little bit better gaming experience when on your phone.
And yeah, they both have a headphone jack.
On the back is a fingerprint sensor and on the front each has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.
But here's where there are some differences.
The most obvious is the Moto G stylus has well a stylist.
It's on the bottom right corner.
It hooks easily open and can only fit in one way, so no worries about getting it stuck in your phone.
Unlike the S-Pen in the Galaxy Note 10, the Moto stylus doesn't have Bluetooth.
When you pull the stylus out, you can set it to trigger to open a note app for drawing.
Without unlocking your phone, or have a stylist menu appear with shortcuts, the Notes app is pretty basic, but you can create drawings, write notes, or just doodle.
For years Motorola has had a camera feature called cinemagraph, which allows you to record a video, then choose parts of it to remain static.
If you've ever been on Instagram, you've seen ads that do something similar You can use the stylist to shade out parts of the video with much more precision than just using your finger.
The forecast is 100% snow and zero percent movement from Patrick.
The stylist can also be used to navigate the phone and I hope to see Motorola and developers create other fun unique ways to use the stylist.
Well, sometimes it's just fun to be creative or whatever the heck I drew here.
Yeah, you know what's interesting?
Is there's only a few phones out there that have a built-in stylus.
Obviously, one of them is the Galaxy Note 10, but that thing costs more than three times as much as this Moto phone.
Then there's last year's LG Stylo 5. That actually costs the same amount, $300.
But let's talk about cameras.
The Moto G Stylust has a triple rear camera.
It's a $300 phone with a triple rear camera, that's crazy.
There's a 48-megapixel main which combines 4 pixels to create a 12-megapixel photo, a lot of pixels.
A 16 megapixel ultra wide action camera with this is kind of cool.
The third camera is a macro camera and you can get ridiculously close to your subject like two centimeters away.
The Moto G stylist comes with a 128 gigabytes of storage though you can expand it up to 512 with a micro SD card.
It also has a 4000 milliamp hour battery, which Motorola claims on a single charge can last you two days of regular use.
Pretty impressive.
But if that's not impressive enough, and you want more battery, you're going to get the Moto G power.
It's the follow up to last year's Moto G seven power and the nuclear power comes with a 5000 milliamp hour battery which Motorola claims On a single charge will last your three days of regular use, serious wow.
The Moto G Power also has a triple rear camera, but it only costs $250.
That's really crazy.
There's a 16-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
And a built-in macro camera.
Obviously, not all cameras are created equal, and more cameras doesn't necessarily mean better photos.
The Moto G Power costs $250, comes with 64 gigabytes of storage, but you can add a MicroSD card up to 512 additional gigabytes.
Both phones will be available later this spring.
And we look forward to testing the cameras out, the battery out, and that darn stylus.
