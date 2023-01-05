First Look at the Candela C8 Hydrofoil Electric Boat 3:43 Watch Now

Speaker 1: I'm on board the brand new Canella C eight. It is a 100% electric hydrofoil. This is a boat that is so silent so fast, it feels like you're flying on a magic carpet ride through the water. Let me take you through the tech onboard. Speaker 1: This is really sustainable waterborne travel here. You're gonna fly silently above the water and the waves with hydrofoils. The last model is the Canella C seven. They [00:00:30] made that in 2019 and they spent the past two years improving everything. This cruiser here is about 28 feet long and the range gets you 50 plus miles. That's in a good comfort zone for most boat who don't typically go more than 50 miles when they take their boat out. Let me give you a little tour of underneath the boat and how the hydrofoils work because I became a little expert today in how this all operates. Think of it no different really than how a segue would balance you, uh, because it [00:01:00] is constantly shifting and moving depending on how the waves are and how the environment is to keep this boat balanced and keep it flying on the water. Speaker 1: So these are the hydrofoils and the computer system and all the sensors are constantly keeping this baby steady, having you fly down. And what's also something to think about if you wanna put this boat on a trailer or beat it, well, these aren't always sticking out. They just kind of tuck on in that little garage up there. The batteries are not much different than [00:01:30] a electric vehicle. And if you're wondering how long does it take to charge, you're looking at two to two and a half hours to charge the whole thing. And then I wanna show you the engines. This is pretty cool. They built their own propulsion system. This is a very efficient marine engine and that's unique because normally when you're dealing with a boat, uh, they're buying their engine from someone like Yamaha. These guys have everything tucked into this. It's battery powered. It's doesn't really need a cooling system because it's cold by [00:02:00] the water. The top speed, 30 knots, and this whole system is reducing water friction by 80%. It's really cracking the code for electric powered long range, high speed travel at sea. Speaker 1: Canella is not just a boat maker, they're an all around tech company. They make their own display, they make their own software. They have a team of Swedish engineers at your beck and call if you need any help with this whatsoever. They even have [00:02:30] self-driving abilities. You can control everything from this touch screen here, uh, from your lights to your amenities, your toilet. Yes, there's a toilet important, there's a shower on board. It's got the stuff you want when you're Richie, like a boat like this. And here are your basic control buttons too. Look at windshield wipers. I love it. Speaker 1: This bad boy starts at $390,000, so it's a a bit pricey. But [00:03:00] you know, this isn't just for the super rich. This tech is gonna help your life too because it's something where we're seeing it slowly being introduced in the concept of water taxis. It's being introduced first in Stockholm. It is a 30 person all electric water shuttle, and they're looking at taking that tech to other municipalities. You could be seeing this in New York or San Francisco. You'll start to see the Cane Sea eight hit the waters later this year. Let me know when the comments blow deck, what you think of it. Until next time, thanks [00:03:30] for watching. Oh, she's a Butte. Just sail on through the rest of the show, right? Mm-hmm. <affirmative>.