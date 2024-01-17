First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
1:35
Watch Now

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Mobile
Speaker 1: I'm taking an early look at the Rabbit R one, and this tiny device doesn't have any apps on it, but it runs on ai. So I'm going to give you a quick tour of the device. So as you can see, there's a tiny 2.8 inch screen on the front, and then this is a scroll wheel right here. So as it presents answers or you're looking through the operating system, you can use that scroll wheel to kind of scroll through. And then on the side you have a push to talk button that you can use to invoke the rabbit assistant. When you [00:00:30] want to ask a question, play anti-Hero by Taylor Swift. Speaker 2: Sure thing, let's get the music playing for you. Speaker 1: I've only had a few minutes to check it out, but so far I'm really loving the design. It feels very retro and it's super tiny. It's about half the size of my phone. What are some ideas for a five-year-Old's birthday party? Speaker 2: You could consider a superhero extravaganza, a princess tea party, or even a magical circus adventure. Another option could be a fun-filled outdoor party with games, [00:01:00] a bouncy castle, and a treasure hunt. Speaker 1: But we really need to spend more time with it before we can really tell how useful it is and how it kind of stacks up to the virtual assistants that already live on our smartphones. How old is Brad Pitt? Speaker 2: Brad Pitt was born on December 18th, 1963, which makes him 60 years old as of January 10th, 2024. Speaker 1: So once again, this is the rabbit R one. It's going to cost 1 99 when it launches later this year. Don't forget to check out CNET for more coverage.

Up Next

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

Up Next

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
screenshot-2024-01-11-at-3-11-36pm.png

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024

I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?
thmbcnet

I Upgraded to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was It Worth It?

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
one-more-thing-cnet-00-07-22-23-still005

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
img-6321

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
appleiphone15-supercut-v2-clean

Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets
1080-00-23-16-28-still003.png

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024
240112-yt-samsung-unpacked-v04

What to Expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024
ces-weird-00-01-47-02-still001

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
xpeng-evtol-00-02-00-21-still001

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
segway-gokarts-site-00-00-30-08-still001

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
xpeng-evtol-00-02-00-21-still001

First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept

Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room
ces-dolby-00-01-10-12-still001

Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
segway-gokarts-site-00-00-30-08-still001

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024
ces-weird-00-01-47-02-still001

The Quirky, Cool and Unusual at CES 2024

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Latest Products All latest products

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
segway-gokarts-site-00-00-30-08-still001

Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone