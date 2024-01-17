First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
Speaker 1: I'm taking an early look at the Rabbit R one, and this tiny device doesn't have any apps on it, but it runs on ai. So I'm going to give you a quick tour of the device. So as you can see, there's a tiny 2.8 inch screen on the front, and then this is a scroll wheel right here. So as it presents answers or you're looking through the operating system, you can use that scroll wheel to kind of scroll through. And then on the side you have a push to talk button that you can use to invoke the rabbit assistant. When you [00:00:30] want to ask a question, play anti-Hero by Taylor Swift. Speaker 2: Sure thing, let's get the music playing for you. Speaker 1: I've only had a few minutes to check it out, but so far I'm really loving the design. It feels very retro and it's super tiny. It's about half the size of my phone. What are some ideas for a five-year-Old's birthday party? Speaker 2: You could consider a superhero extravaganza, a princess tea party, or even a magical circus adventure. Another option could be a fun-filled outdoor party with games, [00:01:00] a bouncy castle, and a treasure hunt. Speaker 1: But we really need to spend more time with it before we can really tell how useful it is and how it kind of stacks up to the virtual assistants that already live on our smartphones. How old is Brad Pitt? Speaker 2: Brad Pitt was born on December 18th, 1963, which makes him 60 years old as of January 10th, 2024. Speaker 1: So once again, this is the rabbit R one. It's going to cost 1 99 when it launches later this year. Don't forget to check out CNET for more coverage.
