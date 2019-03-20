First look at Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S

[MUSIC]
This spring there are two Oculus VR headsets coming out at the same time, the Oculus Rift S and the Oculus Quest.
They're both 399.
So what's the difference?
Well, the Oculus Quest.
Is a completely standalone VR headset that allows you to move around the room with what's called six degree of freedom tracking that's built into the headset.
This also has tracking that's built into the headset.
That's the big change with Rift S which is also going to have higher resolution display, and it's co-developer designed it with Lenovo.
Both headsets have a slightly different design.
You can see that the Oculus Quest has a strap system that kind of attaches to your head and pulls over with a little bit slightly elastic bands.
Here with the Oculus Rift S the ring-based attachment almost feels more like a PlayStation VR or WIndows PC VR headsets.
That will attach almost like a visor to your head, and then you can slide this headset at the bottom, to fit your glasses to get the perfect fit.
These both cameras on the outside that enable Oculus's inside tracking system that's self-contained.
So in a sensors, these are also going to have a new type of pass through technology that will allow you to see the room around you but also see things like the boundaries, the guardian system layered in to it, almost like a kind of mixed reality.
One other difference with the tracking cameras, this has four, this one has five, there's an extra tracking camera at the top Which Occulus says is to maintain compatibility with existing Occulus riff titles and make sure that they're trackable in the same way.
The controllers between these two are the same.
So the new touch controllers are sharable between both devices.
Also, the software is gonna start seeming similar.
Occulus is introducing cross play and cross buy through both of these platforms.
So odds are, a lot of launch titles for Ukler's quest are also gonna be available on the rift and the goal is that over time this might start seeming like very similar platforms.
Now wearing them side by side and playing a lot of games, you can definitely tell that there's a higher resolution with the S,but they feel more similar than different and that's the really cool thing about this is that the quest For being a mobile standalone headset, has really good tracking, good enough to support a launch game beat saber, that is really tracking dependent.
And that's the bet here is that you won't notice the differences.
And so far, I haven't notice the difference as far as tracking goes.
And we'll see overtime what other types of games are going to come out to enable that But then you, the consumer, have a choice to make, right?
There are two different headsets.
Which do you get?
Well, this is PC connected, still has a tether.
This one is standalone, is its own complete platform.
Maybe over time, these become the same thing.
Now it's unclear when or how, but certainly a possibility, and it sounds like that's a little bit of the approach here is to have a common platform.
We do have to decide right now.
They are the same price, and we'll have more on them when we get a chance to review them.
But here, at the Game Developers conference in San Francisco, they both seem pretty good to me.
[MUSIC]