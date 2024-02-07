Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
Speaker 1: Final Fantasy seven Rebirth is the next chapter in Square Enoch's modernized retelling of its 1997 Blockbuster Classic Final Fantasy. Seven Rebirth picks up with a crew in the more tranquil nearby town of calm, but trouble follows them and the adventurers sneak out to start their adventure anew. There's a lot that's new for players in rebirth. From Chobo riding to a EMT equipment system to changing party members on the fly while you explore the big, beautiful world outside Mid Car Combat got the biggest changes with a slew of tweaks to streamline the rougher parts [00:00:30] of fighting and remake. Now, timing Guard perfectly results in staggering Enemies. Cloud gets a distance attack and every character has a dynamic combat style to play a little bit more uniquely in the fray. Plus new synergy skills let you pair multiple party members together for a wicked combo attack. While we didn't play too much in our early hands-on what we got to see has us excited for where Cloud ETH TFA and the rest of everyone's favorite material wielders go in Final Fantasy seven Rebirth. Speaker 2: [00:01:00] It's on you put together. So [00:01:30] it's my turn looking for me. Can you take over? Hey, don't overdo it. [00:05:00] It's on you. I'll show you what I, why don't you leave? [00:05:30] I'll.
