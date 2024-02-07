Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
6:07
Watch Now

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula

Video Games
Speaker 1: Final Fantasy seven Rebirth is the next chapter in Square Enoch's modernized retelling of its 1997 Blockbuster Classic Final Fantasy. Seven Rebirth picks up with a crew in the more tranquil nearby town of calm, but trouble follows them and the adventurers sneak out to start their adventure anew. There's a lot that's new for players in rebirth. From Chobo riding to a EMT equipment system to changing party members on the fly while you explore the big, beautiful world outside Mid Car Combat got the biggest changes with a slew of tweaks to streamline the rougher parts [00:00:30] of fighting and remake. Now, timing Guard perfectly results in staggering Enemies. Cloud gets a distance attack and every character has a dynamic combat style to play a little bit more uniquely in the fray. Plus new synergy skills let you pair multiple party members together for a wicked combo attack. While we didn't play too much in our early hands-on what we got to see has us excited for where Cloud ETH TFA and the rest of everyone's favorite material wielders go in Final Fantasy seven Rebirth. Speaker 2: [00:01:00] It's on you put together. So [00:01:30] it's my turn looking for me. Can you take over? Hey, don't overdo it. [00:05:00] It's on you. I'll show you what I, why don't you leave? [00:05:30] I'll.

Up Next

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
ff7r-050224-land-00-00-01-09-still001

Up Next

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula

Xreal Air 2 Pro Review
air2pro-sb-v1-copy-01-00-00-07-15-still003

Xreal Air 2 Pro Review

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
p1019278-00-00-00-00-still002.png

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
4k60-s-001-002-1-mp4-00-30-33-06-still001-00-00-00-00-still001.png

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On
p1015114

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2
psvr2howto-sb-v2-00-04-11-20-still001.png

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
ytstill

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
221108-site-xbox-monitor-vs

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
ff7r-050224-land-00-00-01-09-still001

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
240202-site-spatial-computing-on-meta-quest-3

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro

Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks
superbowltvs-00-00-05-01-still001

Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks

Vision Pro Launch Day at NYC Apple Store (Tim Cook Meets Fans!)
240202-yt-omt-apple-vision-pro-v06

Vision Pro Launch Day at NYC Apple Store (Tim Cook Meets Fans!)

What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro
240201-site-one-more-thing-sharing-vision-pro-v3

What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: Tech Showdown
240130-site-airpods-pro-2-vs-bose-vs-sony

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: Tech Showdown

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
p1022441-mp4-15-35-32-23-still001

This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone

Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
vlcsnap-2024-01-29-14h38m03s627.png

Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
samsung-debuts-galaxy-ring-for-health-tracking-00-05-13-09-still001

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
rabbitr1cms

First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
galaxy-s24-series-cnet-00-00-10-05-still006.png

Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
240202-site-spatial-computing-on-meta-quest-3

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11