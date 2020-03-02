Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

Transcript
[MUSIC] Have fun. [MUSIC] Jeepers, Cloud, you're looking a bit fancier than you did in 1997. Square Enix let me play a few hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake at a London preview even recently a few weeks ahead of its relase on PS4 on April, 10th. This is probably the most anticipated game remake of all time. I was surprised by the extent of widgets, flashy combat plays homage to the originals, Active Time Battle system, and that you had to wait for a timer bar to fill up before you attacked us magic or whatever. Here you can attack it will and that'll fill up the gauge. Once it's filled, you can use special attacks like clouds, awesome. Braver magic or items. These are selected through a menu and time slows to a crawl as you decide. There's also a classic mode where combat is a bit more like the original game, but I didn't bother with that cuz I was more interested in seeing the new system. Like Final Fantasy XIII, enemies have a stagger major blow their HP bar. Once that filled up, the enemy becomes less mobile and you'll do way more damage. Cloud has two styles of malet combat. Operator and Punisher that you can swap between that will. At first I thought Punisher seemed a bit overpowered because I was just slicing through basic enemies, but admittedly more powerful ones required A more thoughtful approach. You can block and dodge too, but that only reduces damage and slows you right down. The voice acting is pretty exceptional across the board, I loved hearing Jesse flirt with Cloud, they're kind of one sided attraction is much more overt than it was in the original game. A real really a joy to work with though. A real joy to look at too. Here we go. You'll keep us safe, right, Cloud? Looks [UNKNOWN] people notice first. And the character models are super impressive. Look atthe detail on Cloud's pauldron and Barret's gun arm. Despite this amazing presentation, it's kinda comforting that old-school quirks, like repeated lines when you speak to characters over and over, are still present. Once power joins your party, your combat options expand greatly. He can damage enemies that raid with his normal attack where characters like cloud need to use magic to do so. You can switch between characters that will join battle but just smoothly returned to us in cloud whenever the fight ends. The introductory section of the game ends with you five in the scorpion central boss and it uses a shield jumps around the arena and fires off a nasty super attack. So you're forced to engage with every aspect of the combat system to get through it. I played on normal difficulty and never felt overly threatened but I did feel like I understood Combat fully by the time it was done. I also got to play sections from later in the game and fault the air boster and the second reactor. That whole section is way more complicated than it was in the original game. And it showcases how much Square Enix has expanded things in the remake. I don't love that we're getting the game in episodic form. But I can kinda see why it had to be divided up if it's gonna be way bigger than the original. Overall, this remake is pretty much what my 10 year olds have imagined the original to be back in 1997. This preview was a pretty mind blowing experience. The first episode brings you up to the point where you leave that dystopian health at Midgar. And we have no idea when episode two is coming, but the sections that I played, were absolutely worth the ways

