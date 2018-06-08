Your video, "Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks"
Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks

Games, music and drones: These three gift ideas will be a sure win for Dad on his day.
[MUSIC] If dad's a tech lover these three gift ideas will be a sure win. For video game fans you can't go wrong with the SNES Classic. The Nintendo brought back it's popular gaming console from the '90s and shrank it. The $99 includes the original controllers, but no game cartridges. That's because it comes fully loaded with 21 fan favorites like Mario Kurtz, Donkey Kong and Zelder. Vinyl Me, Please is another great retrogift for music lovers. It's a subscription service that sends dad old vinyl records every month. A three month subscription costs about $99 and you can choose from different music genres. The package includes one or two records, original artwork, and a cocktail suggestion to pair with the tunes. The DJ [UNKNOWN] is a great splurge gift for aspiring drone pilots. This little drone has a HD camera, obstacle detection, and gesture control, basically everything the bigger drones can do at half the price. It cost around $400 and comes with a controller. In San Francisco. I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, cnet.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]

