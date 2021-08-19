/>

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into

Virtual Reality Apps

Up Next

Google reveals 3D video chat with Project Starline
starline-thumbnail

Up Next

Google reveals 3D video chat with Project Starline

Watch Simone Biles interact with AR Simone Biles
simone-biles-google

Watch Simone Biles interact with AR Simone Biles

Mark Zuckerberg talks to CNET about the future of VR, fitness, Quest Pro and a Facebook metaverse
zuckerberg-audiowaves1

Mark Zuckerberg talks to CNET about the future of VR, fitness, Quest Pro and a Facebook metaverse

Are you ready to bring your augmented reality office home with you?
scott-spatial

Are you ready to bring your augmented reality office home with you?

We break down the future of AR (The Daily Charge, 2/20/2020)
dc02202020

We break down the future of AR (The Daily Charge, 2/20/2020)

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip
p1000199

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

How Oculus VR is ditching controllers for your hands
facebook-oculus-vr-headset-0528

How Oculus VR is ditching controllers for your hands

Zuckerberg shows off Oculus Quest hand tracking
oculus-quest-hand-tracking-2

Zuckerberg shows off Oculus Quest hand tracking

Zuckerberg announces Facebook Horizon VR social media platform
facebook-horizon

Zuckerberg announces Facebook Horizon VR social media platform

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into
markzuckerberg-collaboration-space-mp4-00-00-23-00-still001

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into

Tesla unveils new humanoid robot designs and Americans can get COVID-19 boosters next month
tt082121pic

Tesla unveils new humanoid robot designs and Americans can get COVID-19 boosters next month

Tesla's building a robot
tesla-ai-day-00000

Tesla's building a robot

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade

Facebook's new virtual workspace, Amazon may open big retail stores
tt-082021

Facebook's new virtual workspace, Amazon may open big retail stores

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot
teslabot

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot

Most Popular All most popular

Upcoming phones we're most excited for
mostexcitingupcomingphones2021-00000

Upcoming phones we're most excited for

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot
teslabot

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool
yt-freediving-2

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool

T-Mobile data breach: What you need to know
t-mobile-gettyimages-1165309440

T-Mobile data breach: What you need to know

Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn
nissan-z-thumb-cms

Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn

Tesla unveils new humanoid robot designs and Americans can get COVID-19 boosters next month
tt082121pic

Tesla unveils new humanoid robot designs and Americans can get COVID-19 boosters next month

Latest Products All latest products

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into
markzuckerberg-collaboration-space-mp4-00-00-23-00-still001

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into

Pixel 5A with 5G: Google surprises us yet again
google-5a-5g-first-look-00-00-07-16-still003

Pixel 5A with 5G: Google surprises us yet again

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets
yt-simpson-arcade-4

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung's smallest foldable phone now costs $1,000
Samsung Z Flip 3 foldable phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung's smallest foldable phone now costs $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch
clip0029-mxf-16-30-08-07-still001

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Our first look at Samsung's newest foldable
yt-samsung-z-fold-6

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Our first look at Samsung's newest foldable

Latest How To All how to videos

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote
how-to-chromecast-00-01-10-19-still005

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone
movetoios2

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking