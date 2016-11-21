Facebook's fake news plan and Fiats for sale on Amazon

Tech Today
Facebook's fake news plan and Fiats for sale on AmazonThe biggest tech stories of the day include Facebook's plan to thwart fake news, Amazon's partnership with Fiat to sell cars and the launch of a new revolutionary weather satellite.
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. After facing significant criticism for allowing fake news stories to flourish, Facebook has outlined its strategy to thwart bogus news moving forward. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company is committed to fixing the issue by creating tools for spotting phony stories before they spread Working with third-party betting groups and much more. Amazon will soon allow Italians to buy Fiat cars through its site. Though customers will still need to visit a dealership to close the deal. That said, the process is much more streamlined and easier than conventional car buying. To start, three models will be offered by Fiat, the 500, the 500L, and the Panda. A new weather satellite has been launched into orbit that could revolutionize weather forecast and climate science for many years to come. The GOES R satellite will track hurricanes, tornadoes, lightning storms and even solar flares, and be able to provide near real-time high-res imagery The system can provide even ten minutes more prep time that can easily translate into live sales. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple App store.