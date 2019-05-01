Facebook's F8 conference underway, Google workers stage a sit-in
Transcript
This is c|net and hear the stories that matter right now, Facebook annual F8 developer conference is brag with it's news about a number of the company's that agenda items.
Under the project LightSpeed cacho, Messager is getting a massive overhaul it promises an App under 30 megabytes in size with the ability to launch with less than two seconds.
Other noteworthy projects include social video watching in an effort to make the overall Facebook experience feel more private.
Google workers are staging a sit-in on Wednesday to protest alleged retaliation from management towards employee organize [UNKNOWN].
Messages twitted by organizers say, quote, from been told to go on sick leave when you are not sick, to having your report taken away, we're sick of retaliation.
Finally justice reviews of the [UNKNOWN] .in valves index VR headset lines up to compete with [UNKNOWN] .And HTC.
The Index VR headset is available for pre-order right now for 499, and will ship before July.
The Index builds upon tech developed along with HTC for the Vive headset, which was originally released in 2016, and uses the same knuckle controllers we first saw with the Vive.
As well.
