Facebook restricts political ad checks, Android Q could have FaceID-like feature

This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Political transparency campaigners have discovered Facebook has restricted their access to monitoring political ads across the social network. Rights group Who Targets Me, and investigative journalism platform ProPublica, have both found their tools for monitoring Facebook affected by recent update. Facebook said the change is a part of a wider crackdown on third party plugins such as ad blockers .Google's mobile operating system to get a version of Apples face ID authentication, according to researchers who discovered it information hidden within code for Android Q. The core discovered by XTA hints the secure facial recognition could be coming to the next generation of Android phones. An outage of Microsoft's search engine Bing in China last week was caused by a technical fault, rather than censorship according to Reuters. The report contradicts claims that the government order was responsible for Bing being temporarily inaccessible in the country [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.com
