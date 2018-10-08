Facebook Portal aims to take Messenger video chat up a few notches
Hey, Portal call Dave.
[MUSIC]
This is Portal and it's the first hardware product from Facebook.
It aims to take messenger video chats and make them feel more like conversations.
To call someone with Portal, I simply say, hey Portal, call Dave or whatever the name is of the person you're calling.
Someone that interesting [UNKNOWN] is no matter where I am in my room it has the thing called [UNKNOWN] post and what it does is reframes the picture.
So right now it framed nice and focused on my head and shoulders, but if I move over here
[MUSIC]
it will be my whole body, you can see the whole room.
So if I'm doing something like cooking or maybe Playing with toys or playing with my dog or cat.
You could see that happen and I'm all the way back here and the camera just knows where to frame me.
And here I am again, framing me.
Pretty cool.
And when there are multiple people in the frame, you can prompt portal to focus in on the specific person with a feature called Spotlight.
The Portal comes in two different models.
A ten inch version and a 15 inch one called the Portal Plus.
And they look a bit different on the outside.
The Portal Plus has a larger speaker and can rotate its screen 90 degrees between portrait and landscape.
Now on the inside, they are identical.
Running the same processors and software.
Keen on privacy, Facebook-designed portal to encrypt data locally on the device.
This is admirable, but the question remains, will people trust portal security after the controversy of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Other ways portable protects your privacy are with a physical mute button on the top and a camera cap to cover up your lens when you're not sharing but some of the real fun parts of portal are additions that you can add during the video conversation.
There are Snapchat like effects that turn you into a rabbit, [UNKNOWN] Marks or put a cat on your head You can also share music you're listening to on Spotify and Pandora.
The song is synchronized for both you and the person you're chatting with, and one of the coolest features in aimed at families and is called Story Time.
It has five interactive story books that you can read.
And Facebook is working with publishers to add even more.
Mister Wolf was looking for our little piggies.
Here we comes.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND] I'm Mr. Wolf.
I smell someone new in my neighborhood.
I wanna get those piggies.
On top of all this we whether you're not making calls, portal could display Facebook photo albums that you'd use and parts of your news feed.
And there's Also, Amazon Alexa built right in.
All right, so this is the portal plus.
It's $349.
There's also the portal that's $199.
You bundle them together and save $100.
You could preorder starting October 8 on Facebook, Amazon, or Best Buy, and these will start shipping in early November.
That's the portal.
