Facebook may hide 'like' counts after it got us all addicted

Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Facebook, maybe the world's most powerful force addicting us to gobbling up those likes on our posts, making them go higher and higher, but it's considering hiding like counts. The company already tested a similar move on Instagram in August. So this is all part of. Digital health, right? This idea that it's not healthy for us to be constantly trolling and feeding this need for likes. But Facebook is the one that kind of pioneered it across the globe. Yeah they are often site and when we talk about dark patterns which are ways that pages are designed to make you keep coming back to there's a reason why the notification is an annoying read on Facebook page. [LAUGH] And not you know a color that that doesn't bother you when it's just angering on your page. So much Right. There are studies on people getting some kind of like a dopamine rush whenever they do get like a like or retweet or share on their post or something like that. And, a lot of people have noted that this is a step in the right direction to kind of hide that. So you're not like constantly reminded to click on the app and keep looking back at it. Right, yeah and also, not only just engagement also It feeds into like self worth and self appreciation when you see somebody else's posts, or even just friend counts, which they're not talking about here. It's really just talking about a test for like counts. Those sort of numbers have led to people self assessing their own self. Yeah, I, I remember I would delete photos if I knew if I didn't get like more than ten ->> Right On Instagram for a while. So I kinda shifted myself out of that and I made like another Instagram page where it has no followers and I don't follow anybody on it, I just post stuff on it. It gets no likes or anything like that but it's very liberating like to break myself out of that chain. Yeah, yeah. [UNKNOWN] would just be not uploading photos [UNKNOWN] come on. [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] can't do that. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]
From article: Facebook considers experimenting with hiding likes

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

60 episodes

Alphabet City

61 episodes

CNET Top 5

827 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

314 episodes

Tech Today

966 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Facebook may hide 'like' counts after it got us all addicted

1:53

Storm prep 101: Tips to stay connected, save power

5:16

Disney Plus: Everything you need to know (The Daily Charge, 8/29/2019)

7:59

9 Samsung Galaxy phones and how to tell them apart

2:08

Wi-Fi 6 may be more life-changing than 5G

4:25

Are you ready to make the Nintendo Switch Lite switch? (The Daily Charge, 8/28/2019)

10:11

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Disney Plus preorders offer a big discount, but there's a catch (The Daily Charge, 8/27/2019)

5:29

New iPhones, Apple Watch and more: Apple's September event preview

9:55

SpaceX aces Starhopper rocket test

2:41

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Apple iPhone 11 launches Sept. 10, Disney Plus in big demand

1:25

Facebook ready to hide likes, SpaceX satellite almost crashes

1:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Premium promise to revamp my daily fitness

3:49

JBL's Android TV sound bar sounds good, still needs work

1:45

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is Sprint's cheapest 5G phone yet

1:36

Trying out the Nintendo Switch Lite actually surprised me

4:30

The Sega Genesis Mini is so rad

4:21

Alienware's $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor will land soon

1:01

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43

Your phone can translate text in 88 languages

2:03