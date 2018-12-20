Tech Today

Facebook gave special data access to select brands, NBC might launch an OTT service

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. According to a report by the New York Times, Facebook gave some of the tech industry's biggest companies greater access to user's personal data than the company ever previously disclosed. Special arrangements given to detail access brands Netflix, Spotify and Microsoft's Bing search engine Consisting of friends' data and in some cases even the contents of private messages. Microsoft is still trying to make it's Office Suite of apps even easier to access. The new Windows 10 app aims to copy the experience of the office.com website by also integrating directly into operating A new test build of Windows 10 will feature a slimmed down start layout in addition to the Office update and will be available to Windows Insiders. Finally, NBC Universal may launch its own on-demand video platform next year according to a Bloomberg report. Apparently the notion was teased in a holiday greeting sent out to employees by CEO Steve Burke. If true NBC would join Disney and At&amp;T who both plan on launching services by the end of 2019. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.
