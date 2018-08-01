Your video, "Facebook discovers new influence campaign, Nintendo sells nearly 20M Switch consoles"
Tech Today

Facebook discovers new influence campaign, Nintendo sells nearly 20M Switch consoles

Today's major tech stories include a new political misinformation campaign discovered by Facebook, Nintendo's impressive Switch sales numbers and Tencent's stock taking a nosedive.
1:12 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has discovered a new campaign of inauthentic behavior that consist of ad buys, fake pages and accounts all in an effort to influence the US midterm elections. The social network says its shutdown and removed 32 accounts and pages but is still learning more about the campaigns Nintendo says the company has sold nearly 20 million Switch units, and further analysis shows the hybrid console might be on a path to surpass the impressive sales of Sony's Playstation 4. This being based on Nintendo's impressive sales through just one holiday season so far, and data that shows that some families might be purchasing more than one console per household. [MUSIC] And finally, Chinese mega-internet giant, Tencent, has seen it's stock dive 25% since it's January high. Which removed roughly 143 billion dollars of market value. The recent tech drop has affected numerous high profile companies, as markets begin to question the long-term value of these businesses. [MUSIC] You can save the day with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

