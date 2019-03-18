Facebook deletes 1.5M videos after shooting, Democrats push ahead on Net Neutrality

Tech Today

This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook says it deleted 1.5 million videos of the New Zealand mosque terror attack in the first 24 hours after the massacre. In a tweet on Saturday, Facebook said more than 1.2 million videos were blocked at upload. The company also confirmed it was deleting videos that had been edited to remove graphic content saying they were moved by the request of this and out of the respect of the victims. [MUSIC] House Democrats says they will push for vote of restoring Obama neutrality protections even without Republicans support. Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle, who is working to pass the Save the Internet Act through the House said, he would like bipartisan support on the legislation, but that even without it, the bill had the support needed to pass a vote in April. [MUSIC] And finally, new leak show that the next Google Pixel could be packed with an extra rear camera. According to a leaked image posted on Slashleaks, the Pixel 4 XL could have two cameras on the back, instead of the single camera found on the Pixel 2 and 3. The images also show the front cameras housed in a hole punch on the front display, instead of a notch. Google did not comment on the leak. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
